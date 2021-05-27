Play ball: Times set for WPIAL softball championships

Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 6:41 PM

The WPIAL softball championships will return to renovated Cal U for the first time since 2017.

There will be four games Wednesday and two more Thursday at Lilley Field.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, June 2

Class A: West Greene vs. Union, noon

Class 3A: Mt. Pleasant vs. Ellwood City, 2:15 p.m.

Class 5A: North Hills vs. Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.

Class 4A: Highlands v. Beaver, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

Class 6A: Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan, noon

Class 2A: Laurel vs. Shenango, 2:30 p.m.

