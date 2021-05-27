Play ball: Times set for WPIAL softball championships
By:
Thursday, May 27, 2021 | 6:41 PM
The WPIAL softball championships will return to renovated Cal U for the first time since 2017.
There will be four games Wednesday and two more Thursday at Lilley Field.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, June 2
Class A: West Greene vs. Union, noon
Class 3A: Mt. Pleasant vs. Ellwood City, 2:15 p.m.
Class 5A: North Hills vs. Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.
Class 4A: Highlands v. Beaver, 6:45 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Class 6A: Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan, noon
Class 2A: Laurel vs. Shenango, 2:30 p.m.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Armstrong, Beaver, Bethel Park, Canon-McMillan, Highlands, Laurel, Mt. Pleasant, North Hills, Union, West Greene
More High School Softball• Ligonier Valley’s Griffin throws 11th no-hitter, but Shenango prevails in Class 2A semifinals
• Leechburg extends season with win over South Side in Class A softball 3rd-place game
• Trib HSSN State Softball Rankings for May 27, 2021
• Welsh’s homer gives Chartiers Valley win over Fox Chapel, 3rd place in 5A softball
• Avonworth softball shakes off semifinal loss, tops Southmoreland to make states