School districts’ masks policies could impact WPIAL competitions

Monday, December 7, 2020 | 8:26 PM

“Mask or no mask” has become a WPIAL dilemma.

Some school districts are requiring all athletes to wear masks during competition while other are not, a disagreement likely to cause cancellations this winter. For now, there is no WPIAL or PIAA guideline, so the issue is left for individual schools to solve.

What happens when a team that doesn’t want to wear masks visits a venue that requires them?

“That’s something that’s going to need to be addressed sooner or later,” said Peters Township athletic director Brian Geyer, whose school requires masks during competition. “You’re going to have teams that play a section opponent. One school district is requiring masks and the other is saying you don’t need to wear a mask.”

Geyer, a member of the WPIAL board, began notifying opponents a week in advance that their teams will be required to cover their nose and mouth during contests at Peters Township.

“I know one school in particular is not requiring masks, but when they’re coming to our place, they told their kids they have to wear masks,” Geyer said. “They’re following the home site requirements.”

For now, WPIAL teams can only scrimmage. The issue becomes more pressing Friday when regular-season competition for winter sports starts.

“I haven’t had push back yet,” Geyer said. “I don’t know if it’s coming.”

WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said she’d already heard from a number of schools that intend to require masks during competition. The WPIAL board could discuss the issue when it meets Thursday, but might seek guidance from elsewhere. The PIAA board meets Wednesday.

“It’s the next layer of decisions in a constantly changing environment,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge to see how we approach it, but I don’t think it’s one we can’t get past.”

If two schools can’t reach an agreement, how will that game be counted in the standings? Scheuneman said the WPIAL still must make that determination.

In the fall, games canceled because of covid-19 were declared “no contest.”

The mask issue for sports seemed settled until Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration issued new covid-19 guidelines Nov. 17. The universal mask mandate, ordered as a mitigation effort for coronavirus spread, said athletes must wear masks during competition unless they meet one of the exemptions under Section 3 of the health department order.

One exemption says athletes can remove their mask during play if the mask causes a medical condition, including respiratory issues that impede breathing. Many high schools, colleges and professional sports teams have used that exemption to avoid mask use, but Geyer said Peters Township’s administration disagrees with that interpretation.

“Our kids have been practicing with masks on the entire time and they will play with masks on unless they fall under Section 3 of the governor’s exemption for masking,” Geyer said. “Out of our athletes, I think there’s one athlete that falls into that category.”

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart also will require athletes to wear masks but may show leniency with visiting teams, athletic director Michael McDonald said. When OLSH held a three-way boys basketball scrimmage last weekend, one opponent wore masks while the other refused, he said.

The issue stems from the governor’s lack of clarity on the issue, McDonald said, noting that the requirement falls somewhere between a recommendation and a mandate.

“Some school districts are choosing to follow it, where if their opponent refuses to wear them, they cancel the game,” McDonald said. “I know some school districts that are doing that right now. Their boards say, ‘We are going to wear them at all times. If you are not, we’re not going to play you.’”

The PIAA board meets Wednesday.

“If there’s a consistency, that would be helpful,” Geyer said. “The issue is every school is doing something different. Individual schools are following their health and safety plans — and that’s no problem — but there’s very little consistency across the board. Masking is the most pressing issue.”

McDonald said OLSH athletes have worn masks for a few weeks of workouts and practice without problem.

“We have had zero issues with kids running up and down the floor with masks on,” he said. “Every once in awhile their nose pops out and we remind them that that’s supposed to be covered too.”

