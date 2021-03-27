Scrappy Plum softball eager to repeat 2019 success

Saturday, March 27, 2021 | 10:01 AM

Submitted Plum softball coach Phil DiLonardo expects his team to rely on a balanced offense and competitiveness this season.

Melanie Mienke was set to take over as the workhorse of Plum’s pitching staff last spring.

Losing a year because of the pandemic means Mienke will step into the circle with a much different situation.

The Mustangs will have three new starters in the infield. This is a Plum squad that finished 15-4, earned the No. 2 seed and lost in the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals two seasons ago.

Francesca Beighly, who is a returning starter at second base, believes the two scrimmages the Mustangs got in before their scheduled season opener March 26 at Fox Chapel should help.

“We’ve been moving girls around a lot to see who works best,” Beighly said. “Ashley Polakovic has looked solid at shortstop. The two girls at the corner positions have been moving around and switching.”

Mienke, who was 8-1 as a sophomore, is confident with how things have progressed. More important for her has been fine-tuning her changeup to accentuate her rise ball, which is her best pitch.

“I’ve been working on getting more consistent,” Mienke said. “I don’t want to throw hanging pitches that could turn into home runs or big hits. The support from my teammates has been great. They’ve been working with me, so it’s been good.”

Plum coach Phil DiLonardo expects Mienke to be the primary pitcher. He’s excited to see how Mienke will do in the role after rotating with Abby Froehlich as a sophomore.

“They were a nice compliment to each other,” DiLonardo said. “Mel is a workhorse. She’s going to give you everything she has every time she goes out there. Her experience in the playoffs will help her.”

Plum will have a healthy mix of players returning. Center fielder Jillian Durst, along with Bagley and Mienke, are three-year starters.

The Mustangs also have five seniors.

Offensively, DiLonardo believes this team will have a balanced lineup.

“I anticipate us to be a good-hitting team,” DiLonardo said. “That’s always the hope. It doesn’t always happen. I’d like to think we are going to be a well-rounded offensive team. I am not sure we are there yet, but we can get there.”

Beighly believes this group will be a gritty one.

“We have to fight for every game,” Beighly said. “I don’t think we are going to come out and win. We’re going to have to fight. I would say we are going to bond as a team. It’s starting to happen.”

