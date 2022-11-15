‘Second family’ of Belle Vernon girls basketball ready for run

By:

Monday, November 14, 2022 | 6:39 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Jenna Dawson is one of five seniors for Belle Vernon this season.

Jenna Dawson was happy to find something that clicked in place. Falling in love with basketball was something the Belle Vernon senior guard picked up from her dad, Eric, who also played for the Leopards.

Out of Dawson and her two siblings, she was the only one who stuck with it.

“Honestly, my dad made me want to play,” Dawson said. “He wanted to try sports with my siblings and I. Basketball clicked with me, and I wanted to teach my brother how to play.”

Finding a niche within the Belle Vernon basketball family has created solid memories for Dawson. Now the challenge for Dawson and the other four seniors is to push the program deeper into the postseason.

Belle Vernon finished 15-8 overall and 8-4 in section play before bowing to Quaker Valley in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs last season. Dawson said she feels this group of Belle Vernon seniors has strong chemistry.

They’ve been playing together since fourth or fifth grade and have built a bond.

“Playing with a team and building such a close connection with everyone gives you a second family through sports,” Dawson said.

The Leopards will start their pursuit of a Section 3-4A crown with a Dec. 5 home matchup with Baldwin. Belle Vernon also will return seniors Farrah Reader, Viva Kreis, Presleigh Colditz and Lilly Kerns. Forward Kenzie Seliga and guard Tessa Rodriguez are two juniors who will be counted on to provide minutes.

Belle Vernon coach Kaityln Slagus is pushing the team to work on their chemistry. That means putting them in tough on-court situations at practice.

“You want them to get used to being uncomfortable,” said Slagus, a Belle Vernon graduate who played collegiately at Bucknell. “We have been pushing them a lot in the preseason.”

Slagus is hoping Belle Vernon will be able to successfully work freshmen into the lineup. She expects freshmen Gabby Dusi and Aden Miniti to contribute at guard.

“We want the seniors to help pull the freshmen along,” Slagus said. “I can see the freshmen looking up to the seniors for certain things. They’ve done a great job of helping with that.”

For this group, Slagus has emphasized the importance of playing better on defense. Belle Vernon was a solid defensive unit last year, allowing teams to score 44.7 points per game. The Leopards scored 50.7 points per game.

Dawson, who played through an injury last season, is excited to play with this senior class one more time.

“It’s a big year for our senior year,” Dawson said. “We want to have a fun season and work together.”

Tags: Belle Vernon