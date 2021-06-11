Semifinal sites, times announced for PIAA softball playoffs

Friday, June 11, 2021 | 11:59 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands starting pitcher Jaycee Haidze throws against Beaver during the WPIAL Class 4A softball championship on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

The PIAA softball semifinals will feature a pair of WPIAL championship rematches Monday at Mars.

In Class 4A, Beaver plays Highlands at 2 p.m., and the 5A semifinal between Armstrong and North Hills follows at 4 p.m. The all-WPIAL matchups guarantee that at least two WPIAL teams will reach the PIAA finals.

In all, the WPIAL could have as many as six state finalists since the league has at least one team active in every classification.

PIAA softball playoffs

Semifinals

All games Monday

Class 6A

7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 1-5 North Penn at Mechanicsburg, 2 p.m.

1-3 Haverford vs. 1-6 Pennsbury at Spring-Ford, 3 p.m.

Class 5A

7-1 Armstrong vs. 7-2 North Hills at Mars, 4 p.m.

2-1 West Scranton vs. 3-1 Lampeter-Strasburg at Patriots Park, Allentown, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 Beaver vs. 7-2 Highlands at Mars, 2 p.m.

11-1 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 2-1 Tunkhannock at Marywood University, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Mt. Pleasant vs. 9-1 Punxsutawney at St. Francis University, 1 p.m.

4-2 Central Columbia vs. 2-1 Mid Valley at Marywood University, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 10-2 Union City at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.

4-1 Line Mountain vs. 11-1 Williams Valley at Pine Grove, 2 p.m.

Class A

7-1 West Greene vs. 9-1 DuBois Central Catholic at Slippery Rock University, noon

11-1 Tri Valley vs. 3-1 Halifax at Pine Grove, noon

