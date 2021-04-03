Senior Logan Parker leads deep, talented Plum track team

Saturday, April 3, 2021 | 11:01 AM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Plum’s Logan Parker holds the school record in the shot put.

Logan Parker made the most out of his winter competitions.

The Plum senior built momentum heading into his senior season by placing 13th in the shot put at the Adidas Indoor Nationals in late February.

Parker’s best throw of 53 feet, 9 inches placed him 13th overall and second of the three WPIAL competitors at the event.

As Plum opens its track season, Parker will be among the Mustangs who are expected to chase after medals in WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA competitions.

“I think especially for indoor and for the amount of competitive opportunities Logan had, it was a great performance and he was there competing against the best kids in the nation,” Mustangs track and field coach Stephanie Lednak said. “It was good that he had a chance to compete against them and see where he stacks up.”

Parker finished behind Hempfield’s Daniel Norris, who finished sixth, and ahead of Knoch’s Joshua Rohland, who came in 18th.

Parker said in February he didn’t rest after last season was canceled because of the pandemic. He was still focused on improving his distances. Parker practiced at the high school regularly and set a school record with a throw of 59-5¼ at the Rose Invitational at Laurel High School in New Castle last July.

“Any time that I could, I was up there practicing,” Parker said. “I felt really fortunate and was glad that I was able to still have the chance to work on my throws.”

Lednak said Plum will have multiple athletes in position to have strong seasons. Numbers are a strength.

“We have about 80 kids,” Lednak said. “I’m pleased with the turnout. In all of our events, we have some good chances to have kids qualify for WPIALs. We definitely have throwers who will be on the radar and a few jumpers and sprinters as well. Our distance group is our largest of the events group and they’ll have a good showing.”

Max Matolcsy is expected to challenge in the triple and long jump, while Dannika Susko will contribute in the jumps and longer sprints.

“The weather has been a plus in terms of training, and the kids have come with great attitudes,” Lednak said. “They are ready to compete and are excited to be there. They are happy to be practicing and working hard.”

