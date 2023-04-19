Senior pitcher comes full circle, leading Norwin into 6A contention

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin starting pitcher Alyssa McCormick throws against North Allegheny on April 12, 2023 at North Allegheny High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Alyssa McCormick celebrates after getting out of a bases-loaded jam against Hempfield on April 17, 2023, at Hempfield. Previous Next

Gradually, it all started to come back for Alyssa McCormick.

The movement. The rhythm. The velocity.

And don’t forget the most important part: the wins.

The Norwin senior stepped back into the pitching circle after spending last year in the outfield.

Offseason work had her sharp and ready to deliver again.

Before long, she was firing fastballs and rise balls into the strike zone, remembering the rush that comes with controlling the temperature of games.

“I had an idea,” she said about the prospects of becoming the Lady Knight’s ace this season. “I knew I had to perform. We have some freshmen coming up who can push me. I worked a lot on my own in the fall. I feel like I got my velocity back.”

McCormick has been the perfect complement to a potent lineup that had produced 33 extra-base hits — 11 home runs —- through seven games.

She was 6-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 47.2 innings but also was among the team’s top hitters with a .435 average, two homers and 11 RBIs.

“With Alyssa, as a coach, I can’t ask for anything more from her,” Norwin coach Brian Mesich said. “She is the point of the sword, the driver of the bus.”

McCormick transferred from Thomas Jefferson after her sophomore year because of a family-related move. She said last year was a challenge, but she has become more comfortable in her new surroundings.

“My teammates really helped to bring me along,” McCormick said. “I am not going to lie. Last year was really tough for me.”

Norwin looks to have an offense that could carry it to a playoff run. Although, Class 6A is as competitive as it’s ever been, with nine teams battling in one condensed section.

The Lady Knights (9-2, 7-1) were averaging 9.3 runs per game.

They knocked off No. 1 Hempfield, 10-8, behind a grand slam from McCormick, who is one strong bat in a nine-strong lineup of them.

Norwin’s five-game winning streak propped them up nicely in first place in the section.

“This group is good with systematic things,” Mesich said. “The understand they need to do things for a purpose. We need to do better with two-strike counts. We need to put the ball in play and not always make that big swing.”

Home runs have become a regular occurrence at Norwin’s home field, which became a point of contention last year when the team could not play there due to poor drainage in the outfield.

But there have been some improvements — and drier weather — which has allowed the Knights to play at home without issue.

They were 6-0 at home after an 11-2 win over Mt Lebanon last week.

“I feel like we’re collectively hitting as a group,” said McCormick, who committed to Fairmont State. “Last year, we relied on the long ball.

“It’s nice to be able to play at home and have a routine and more structure.”

Mesich said the top five in the batting order are the orchestra making the music.

Junior shortstop and leadoff hitter Bailey Snowberger, a Holy Cross recruit, was hitting .579 with two homers and 14 runs scored.

Snowberger, who has been walked more times than any of her teammates, made a highlight catch in a 10-7 win over North Allegheny — a game that Norwin trailed, 7-0, after four innings.

Junior Josey Michalski had a .500 average with 13 RBIs, and senior Madie Kessler, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit, also had two homers and 11 RBIs.

Michalski went 3 for 4 with a homer and five RBIs against North Allegheny.

Senior first baseman and clean-up hitter Emma Novotnak was off to the best start of her career. The Gannon commit was hitting .520 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

Freshman Abbie Telli doubled and tripled, and junior Brooklyn Kotch and Michalski each had two hits and two RBIs, while Kessler launched another homer, a two-run shot, in the win over Mt. Lebanon.

Rachel Minteer also homered against Hempfield in a game where the Knights had nine hits, including two from Snowberger and Michalski.

“Out bats have been on fire, nonstop,” Novotnak said. “We have girls who pick each other up. I went 0 for 3 against Pine-Richland and had a walk. After I struck out, Alyssa came up and hit a three-run homer. If we have a bad inning, we push each other. Coach Mes likes to say after a bad game, ‘flush it’ and move on.”

McCormick and Kessler have formed a connection as battery mates.

“It’s great to have Madie catching me,” McCormick said. “I always know I can trust her.”

As for playing at home regularly again, Notvonak added, “We can defend the ‘N’ again.”

Norwin lost to Hempfield, 5-4, in last year’s WPIAL quarterfinals. The revenge game broke a three-game losing streak against the perennially strong Spartans.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

