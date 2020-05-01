Senior Spotlight: Frazier softball star helping keep steelworkers safe

Friday, May 1, 2020 | 11:27 AM

Ashley Chase | For the Tribune-Review Frazier’s Logan Hartman rounds third on her way to scoring the winning run in the 2019 PIAA Class 2A semifinal against Cranberry.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goal-oriented and driven to overpower hitters, softball pitcher Logan Hartman was nearing the school record at Frazier for career strikeouts.

“But unfortunately now, I can’t get it,” Hartman said.

Sigh.

Coronavirus and its effects snatched away many seniors’ final spring sports seasons, and it also eliminated Frazier’s bid to reach the WPIAL championship for a fourth straight season.

The Commodores won the WPIAL Class 2A title when Hartman was a freshman. The team was the runner-up the last two years, and they celebrated a PIAA title last season with Hartman commanding the circle.

With her back, Frazier had another strong season lined up. A Seton Hill commit, Hartman was one of the top dual-threat players in the state as a junior.

She had a 21-4 record and posted a 1.39 ERA while hitting.407 at the plate.

Today's Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight is Logan Estelle Hartman. In the fall, Logan will be attending Seton Hill University where she will be majoring in the physician assistant program and playing softball. Congratulations, Logan, and good luck on your future plans. #Classof2020 pic.twitter.com/ooZI7o3yUG — Frazier Commodores (@frazier_hs) April 18, 2020

In regards to the covid-19 lockdown, are you angry, sad or just coping?

During the beginning I was really sad, considering high school softball was such a huge part in my life and I couldn’t imagine not having one last season. But as the time went on, I started to cope and realize that it isn’t in anybody’s control. It is what it is, but it still is heartbreaking.

Have you taken on any new hobbies during the shutdown?

Yes, I work out every day. I also work six days a week to help pass the time and get my mind off things. Doing this really helped me get out of my depressed state.

Where do you work and what do you do?

At a steel mill in Washington. I’m helping with stopping the spread of covid-19 by taking temperatures of every employee, along with sanitizing all surfaces.

What do you do now in your workouts?

I lift and then do some pitching training at the (high school) field whenever it’s nice out.

Has your personal training actually changed much?

Not really. I’m just not with my pitching coach weekly, but I’m still doing the same workouts every week.

What show or shows have you binge-watched?

“Outer Banks” on Netflix.

How do you think you will fit in to the Seton Hill program?

I think I’ll fit in just fine. I’ve been able to connect with the girls a lot, so I’m excited for the future.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

