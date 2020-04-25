Senior Spotlight: Jeannette ace Faith Johnston ‘proud to be a Jayhawk’

Saturday, April 25, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Submitted Jeannette’s Faith Johnston struck out 116 batters in 85⅔ innings last season. Submitted Jeannette’s Faith Johnston hit .460 last season. Previous Next

Faith Johnston has every intention of zipping fastballs past opposing hitters next year as a pitcher for the Waynesburg softball team. But she is just as focused on clobbering extra-base hits against opposing arms in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

A dual-threat for Jeannette the last few seasons, she hopes to carry the same distinction at the next level.

Johnston is anxious to play travel ball again and yearns to take the field in college after her senior season of high school softball was erased. With schools closed, the PIAA wiped out spring sports due to the coronavirus and the infection’s shelter-in-place clutches.

A hands-down most valuable player, Johnston led the Jayhawks in just about all categories last season, throwing every pitch of all 85⅔ innings, while striking out 116 and crafting a 2.70 ERA.

At the plate, Johnston hit .460 with 24 RBIs, 23 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and four home runs.

This has to be a trying time for you and all senior spring athletes. How have you been handling the down time?

I’ve just been focusing on getting stronger and building endurance for my upcoming season at Waynesburg. Luckily, I have a mini-gym in my house to help me with that.

How has it been being home with your twin sister, Grace? Are there still sibling squabbles or have they been less prominent?

Surprisingly, no. We’ve actually been getting along well so far.

What are some hobbies you still have been able to enjoy during the lockdown?

My sisters and I tried painting, taking my dogs on walks a lot, spending time with my family, binge-watching Netflix and working at my job (at Wendy’s).

What are your dogs’ names and what is their breed?

Brutus and Gigi, and they are Boston Terriers.

What will be your lasting memory from high school softball?

All the friendships that I’ve made throughout the years and making the playoffs my junior year.

Who was the toughest player to strike out in your career?

McKenna Pierce of Leechburg. But Leechburg’s whole lineup was always tough.

Do you think there will be a (shortened) travel season?

I really hope we still have a season because I was really looking forward to going to the tournaments we had planned. I’m playing for PA Renegades 3n2 right now and if they ask me back next summer, I’ll most likely will play.

Is Jeannette softball better now than when you got there?

Yes, I think it has improved a lot from when I first started. Last year, we didn’t even think we had enough to have a team, and a lot of the girls were first-year players. But we all came together and worked hard and we ended up making the playoffs. We also gained more support from the school and the community. It makes me very proud to be Jayhawk.

