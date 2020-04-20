Senior spotlight: North Catholic infielder takes pride in defense, accomplishments of classmates

Monday, April 20, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Submitted North Catholic middle infielder Meghan Grill hit .295 with three home runs last season.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight a WPIAL spring athlete whose senior year has been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

Even under stay-at-home restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s not hard for softball players to get a few swings in. Between setting up a tee and hitting some soft toss, they’ll get their hacks.

Working on fielding is a different story. It’s hard to simulate taking grounders on a softball field in a grassy backyard.

Despite those limitations, North Catholic middle infielder Meghan Grill isn’t neglecting working on her defense.

Grill hit .295 with three home runs last season, but she takes just as much pride in her glove. She’s not about to let it get rusty.

“It’s easy to hit at home, but it’s not easy to field,” Grill said. “That’s when the little tennis ball drills, sock off the wall, where that comes into play. It definitely is an adjustment. I’m used to practicing every day. I had travel practice on the weekends. It is a big adjustment, but I just have to look up You Tube videos, find coaches online that are giving out drills to do, just kind of roll with that.”

Grill’s dedication to improving her all-around game should be music to the ears of the coaching staff at IUP, where she’ll play next season.

She’s holding out hope she’ll get to play some ball before arriving on campus next year, however.

USA Softball has been postponing events one at a time rather than wiping out the whole summer calendar, so Grill remains optimistic she’ll play again before September.

“I don’t think it’s going to be an ideal summer,” she said. “I don’t think it will be what I’m used to and what every other player is used to, but I’m hoping that I can in, and other players can get in, a tournament or two.”

Before moving on, Grill took a moment to reflect on the North Catholic senior class she’s a part of. From Tess Myers and the girls basketball program to Isaac DeGregorio on the boys basketball team and countless others, it’s a pretty accomplished group.

“I think athletically, the senior class is very strong. What I’m really proud of is that we’re strong academically too,” Grill said. “The senior class this year, I feel like it’s going to be a big loss. Basketball, boys and girls, lacrosse, football – a lot of the starting positions were from the senior class.”

What’s your best memory playing softball at North Catholic?

My first game freshman year, I hit a grand slam. It was a very cool experience. It was my second at-bat. Definitely a memorable first game.

What’s your best memory as a sports fan?

My best friend Tess Myers, she’s on the basketball team. When she scored the buzzer-beater at the WPIAL championships (vs. Beaver in 2018), that was my proudest moment, athlete to athlete, watching other people play.

What’s the best way to fight boredom when stuck at home?

Keep busy. Do something you normally wouldn’t do. This is the best time to work on yourself. I’ve been spending a lot of time with my sister and the rest of my family.

Who is the best high school athlete you’ve ever seen?

Probably Tess Myers. I really admire the way she plays. I was played with Adrienne Nardone, who was our pitcher last year. She was a really good hitter, too. It was fun to play with her and learn some things from her.

Why’d you pick IUP?

My dad played baseball there. I was super excited. I love the campus. I love the team. It was really my No. 1 choice.

Do you know what you want to study?

Psychology.

If you were asked to give a speech at graduation, what advice would you give to underclassmen?

As corny as it is, enjoy every moment. It does go so fast. You don’t realize that until it is over. Enjoy every moment, spend time with your friends, get your schoolwork done and make the most of the situation.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

