Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford ace exits as program’s winningest pitcher

Thursday, April 23, 2020 | 2:52 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford starting pitcher Morgan Hilty hugs center fielder Brooke Cleland after defeating Lampeter-Strasburg in the PIAA Class 5A state championship game Friday, June 14, 2019, at Penn State University.

Morgan Hilty works at a Dairy Queen but the ace softball pitcher from Penn-Trafford wasn’t able to put the curl on top of her high school career.

With the coronavirus threat and subsequent lockdown, the senior was subject to the same restrictions as millions of student-athletes across the nation and was not able to play her final year.

But Hilty is staying patient and making the most of the ordeal as she builds toward her next chapter, college softball at Division II Mercyhurst.

Sports are supposed to teach life lessons. You might say Hilty has used her favorite sport to prepare for today’s patience-testing dilemma.

For as good as Penn-Trafford has been of late — the Warriors won their first PIAA title last season and finished 23-2 — Hilty and her defense have had to work out of jams. Opponents found ways to get on base and started rallies.

But more often than not, the power-hitting Warriors turned away opponents, weathered rough innings and made sure they had the last word.

Hilty would have been a fourth-year starter.

“Morgan took control of the pitching duties early in her freshman year, bringing stability to a wide-open position,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “What she did since then was nothing short of incredible.”

Hilty, Little said, has more wins than any pitcher in program history, with 40 (and 5 losses). She struck out 121 and posted a 2.95 ERA.

“And she has a gold medal hanging around her neck,” Little said. “The crazy thing is she lost a full year of statistics due to this pandemic. She would have done even more this year.”

How tough is it knowing Penn-Trafford can’t defend its PIAA title?

It has been tough. This year I was really looking forward to possibly winning another section title, which would have been our fourth year in a row.

What have you been doing to pass the time during the quarantine?

I have been pitching and hitting in my backyard. I try to stay very busy to make time go fast. I go for runs and walks with my dog, and I am also working.

What is your favorite highlight from the state title run?

My favorite highlight from last year was not only winning state champs, but forming great bonds with my teammates. The senior class this year has been playing together since we were 8. I am so lucky to have grown up with them and to have made so many unforgettable memories. We all wish we had one more game together.

Could you strike out coach Little, a former Pitt star baseball player?

That’s a funny question. Coach Denny is a very impressive hitter, especially with his background. He knows what he’s talking about. I guess we will just have to test it out one day.

What TV show have you binge-watched the most lately?

“Grey’s Anatomy.”

What has been the most popular thing to order at the Dairy Queen in recent days?

A lot of customers have been ordering cakes.

What’s you favorite item on the DQ menu?

I’m original. Strawberry sundae is my favorite.

What set Mercyhurst apart for you?

I would say I chose Mercyhurst because of the beautiful campus. The first time I went to Mercyhurst, I knew it was the right fit for me.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

