Senior Spotlight: Southmoreland multi-sport standout continues to stay upbeat during pandemic

By:

Wednesday, April 22, 2020 | 2:13 PM

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Southmoreland’s Charity Henderson competes against South Allegheny on April 18, 2019, at South Allegheny.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight WPIAL spring athletes whose senior years were cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

With a player as spirited and happy-go-lucky as Charity Henderson on the roster, the Southmoreland softball and girls basketball teams had no choice but to feed off her vibe.

Whether it was an extra-base hit to the gap, a fearless drive to the rim against taller players, or a quick wisecrack to lighten the mood in a tight situation, Henderson brought a unique energy to game day.

It was practically her defining characteristic.

As a sophomore, Henderson helped lead the softball team to a WPIAL championship. This season, as a senior, she contributed key minutes and leadership to a basketball team that reached the WPIAL final and PIAA playoffs for the first time.

Henderson was a key starter in both sports. She will play softball at Cal (Pa.).

“She brought intensity to every game,” Scotties softball coach Todd Bunner said. “She was a fierce competitor in the batter’s box. Every swing, she wanted to rip the ball in half. She’s a great kid and she kept me laughing constantly.”

Quick to flash a smile, Henderson had a way of quickly switching to game mode.

“She loved to have fun and compete,” said Brian Pritts, who coached Henderson at Southmoreland in basketball. “I’m proud of her and the growth she showed throughout her career.”

Henderson also played soccer last season.

Have you come to terms with the loss of your senior softball season (because of the coronavirus outbreak)? Did having an extended basketball season make it any better?

I have come to terms with the loss of my last season … but I am so grateful to be able to play another four years at Cal U. I feel so bad for the other seniors that aren’t playing at the next level. Having an extended basketball season had its pros and cons. The pros would have to be making school history, me being the first Scottie to play in two championships in two different sports, and being able to create another family bond with all the girls and coaches. But the cons would be my softball season was cut even shorter and I only had one practice with the team.

Where do you get your positivity and energy from?

It’s just a natural thing to me. I like to make people laugh and smile. The positivity is something I learned when I was little; it’s basically that a team can build off of one person’s positive energy so I decided to be that person.

Has passing the time at home become an acquired skill? What have you done to adjust?

It has been rough, really rough. If my mom makes me clean out one more thing in our house I may have to leave and disobey the stay-at-home order. I’ve been running and working out around Scottdale to pass time, and playing a lot of video games.

Can you still see/feel your half-court shot going in at the Pete just before halftime during the WPIAL Class 4A title game?

Honestly, yes. It’ll be something I’ll never forget. I’ll catch myself re-watching the clip I took of it of the broadcast, or a video that a guy had of it going in. I was just a surreal moment.

Is the softball championship be the top highlight of your HS career?

Of course. It was a memory that just so happens to trump the memory of the game at the Pete. Just the timing and section rivalry (against South Park). Also thinking the memory of being hit in the head on the first pitch of the game against South Park is pretty equal to the half-court shot at the Pete. Two very big memories.

Who is the best softball player you’ve played against? Best basketball player?

I’d have to say (South Park grad and Penn State freshman) Kaitlyn Morrison in softball, and Jhayla Bray from McKeesport (in basketball).

What is the best prank you pulled on a team or the best joke you told teammates?

On the way home from away basketball games we would all take Hannah Moore’s phone and post on her Snapchat. Or, when I took Erika Sherbondy’s jersey out of her bag before a game.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Southmoreland