Senior spotlight: West Allegheny catcher misses camaraderie on softball diamond

By:

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 | 6:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Britney Wilson celebrates scoring against Connellsville during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship game May 31, 2019.

Editor’s note: Each day, Trib HSSN will spotlight a WPIAL spring athlete whose senior year has been put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

West Allegheny senior Britney Wilson is hoping against hope that there’s a softball season this year, but not because she has a chance to win a fourth straight WPIAL championship.

It’s not because the star catcher wants a chance to repeat or better the amazing season she had last year, when she hit .527.

It’s just because she wants to take the field alongside her Indians teammates again.

“It’s just playing with coach (Mindi) McFate and (assistant coach Angela Devereaux) and my dad (assistant coach Ken Wilson) and the girls one last time. We’ve never had that ‘We need to get to the WPIAL’ mindset. We’ve always taken it one game at a time and one practice at a time. So we’re just taking this one day at a time, working on our own, hoping we can all play together again.”

What’s your best memory playing softball for West Allegheny?

It’s hard to pick. Probably my freshman year. It was our first section game and we were playing Oakland Catholic. My sister Brooke was leading off, and she got a base hit. She was on first base, and I was batting second. I hit a home run, and it was really special. Brooke was on first, and it was the first time we were really playing together. That’s something that’s always stuck in my mind.

What’s your best memory as a sports fan?

I was in Tucson, Ariz., a few weeks ago, watching my sister play (for Cal, Pa.). We got tickets to watch Oklahoma play Arizona. It was just incredible. Seeing it on TV versus seeing it in real life, it was just crazy.

Who would you say is your school’s biggest rival?

It’s always been Moon. No matter what sport, it’s Moon. Moon and Montour are the top two.

What’s the best way to avoid boredom when stuck at home?

I’ve been reading a lot, actually. I’ve been doing homework. I’ve been practicing. I hit outside a few hours ago. I’ve been working out, trying to stay in shape to go back. We’re going to go back eventually, whether it’s travel, college or high school.

You’re going to Cal (Pa.). Why did you choose that school?

Ever since I was a freshman, I would go to Cal U. camps because Brooke was there. My parents were like, ‘You need to go because it supports Brooke, eventually.’ I would go, and I love the coaches. I would go see Brooke and I really got along with a lot of the girls there. It’s just an awesome atmosphere to go to school in, and that’s just the softball aspect. They have a good business program. When I went on my visit, the counselor told me about the business program and their great professors. I want to dual major in economics and accounting. And I loved the library. It’s really big. I liked that too.

If you could pick anyone to give a commencement speech at your graduation, who would it be?

My dad sends me motivational emails every day from Clint Hurdle. I enjoy those. He’s a good speaker. I like to read those and hear what he has to say.

If you were asked to give a speech, what advice would you give to underclassmen?

With everything that’s going on right now, take advantage of every moment. I was complaining about going to school two weeks ago, and now I’ve never wanted to go back more. Take advantage of every moment because it’s gone sooner than you think, apparently.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review Assistant Sports Editor. You can contact Jonathan by email at jbombulie@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: West Allegheny