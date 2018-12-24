Serra boys basketball team rides Moon to fast start

By: Ray Fisher

Monday, December 24, 2018 | 4:54 PM

At 6-foot-9, he is one of the tallest players in the WPIAL.

And he’s one of the most talented.

Jimmy Moon, an athletic 240-pound senior forward, has led the Serra Catholic boys basketball team to a 3-0 record in Section 2-2A.

The Eagles racked up convincing wins over Bentworth, 85-27, Carmichaels, 69-30, and Chartiers-Houston, 75-48.

“I think the sky’s the limit for this team,” third-year coach Justin Walther said. “When we are engaged and ready to go, we are a tough ‘out’ for anyone we play. We haven’t been totally engaged yet on the defensive end, and that was our main strength last season. When we start playing on that end consistently, watch out.

“We have a senior-laden group, and it’s their time. I told the boys there is no question their goals should be to win a section title, then build off that. Getting to the Pete is a realistic goal. Playing in the state playoffs is something we failed to do last season, as well. This season, we want to get to these goals.”

Serra Catholic (4-2, 3-0) tipped off its schedule with a 63-38 nonsection win against Class 3A East Allegheny, giving the Eagles a lopsided 37-point scoring advantage in its four victories.

Moon poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Dec. 21 against Chartiers-Houston and is averaging 29.5 points and 10 rebounds. He is a Seton Hill recruit.

“I liked the school and how coach (Kendrick) Saunders presented the benefits of joining their program,” said the 18-year-old Moon. “The other school I was checking out was Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I got an offer from there.”

Moon netted 16.6 points and 13 rebounds as a 6-8 junior, propelling the Eagles to an 18-4 regular-season record, section runner-up finish and WPIAL quarterfinal-round appearance.

For his efforts, he was named the Mon Valley Independent-BeeGraphix player of the year.

This season, Moon is shooting 71.9 percent from the floor, hitting on 41 of 57 field goals, including 8 for 16 from 3-point range.

“Jimmy can do it all,” Walther said. “He scores from anywhere. His stroke can be deadly. And he controls the glass. He’s a great player.

“He really used the offseason and the preseason to get to where he’s at. He built himself up in the weight room. Quite honestly, he’s one of the best players in WPIAL. A 4.4 (GPA) student, he gets it done in and out of the classroom.”

Serra Catholic lost nonsection decisions to 3A Shady Side Academy, 62-50, and 2A Sewickley Academy, 73-69, in early December. Sewickley Academy, ranked No. 1 by Trib HSSN, is the defending WPIAL champion in Class 2A and was a PIAA semifinalist a year ago.

Moon had a career-high 43 points against the Panthers. He followed that with 26-points in the section opener against Bentworth.

“Our team goals (are) to get to the Pete and the state playoffs and to win the section,” Moon said. “We can do it. We just gotta stay locked in and play together like we’ve been doing. We need to work our hardest and focus on what we can control.”

Moon is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America. He also competed for four years in the Eagles soccer program.

“I’ve played soccer since I was very young and really enjoyed it,” Moon said. “I loved this year’s team.”

In hoops, he is joined in the starting lineup by 5-10 senior guard Khalil Smith, 6-0 senior guard Chris Salemi, 5-7 junior guard Ryan Andrekanic, and 6-5 senior center Bernard Lawson.

It is a formidable group of players.

Lawson collected 16 points and 10 rebounds against Chartiers-Houston. Andrekanic and Smith added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Smith is scoring at a 13.5 ppg clip, and Lawson is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds. Salemi and Andrekanic chip in with 10 ppg between them.

Walther played at Central Catholic, Robert Morris and Pitt-Johnstown, where he is the all-time scoring leader with more than 2,000 career points.

“Khalil is a good defender and a better passer,” Walther said about the Eagles’ backcourt players. “Chris does everything for us. He does the little things. And Ryan is a ballhawk defender.”

Senior guard Paul Chalus, junior point guard Jayden Bristol and senior guard/forward Joe Gluscic (“a real energy guy,” according to Walther) are the team’s top reserves.

“Paul Chalus took three crucial charges in the first half versus Char-Houston to give us some separation,” Walther said. “The game was tied, and we ended up nine going into the half.”

Serra Catholic ends the month with games Dec. 27-28 against Class 5A teams Indiana and West Mifflin in a holiday tournament at Jeannette.

“I think we are growing up,” Walther said. “This is a great group. They really get along and fight for one another, something we didn’t have in the past. The first two games, we played without Jimmy. We learned that we all have to do a little extra when one of our horses is out.

“If we win the rebound totals by 10-plus, which we have been doing, we are in good shape. In the 2A games, our rebounding totals were 30-21 (Sewickley Academy), 41-18 (Bentworth), 31-19 (Carmichaels) and 40-19 (Chartiers-Houston).”

Walther has been coaching without his mother, Donna, at courtside for much of the month. She was diagnosed with a tumor on her lung and has been in the hospital since Dec. 7.

“She’s recovering. It was touch-and-go for a little while,” Walther said. “She had major surgery the day after the Sewickley game. It’s been very stressful, but these boys help me cope, that’s for sure. Jimmy asks me daily how she’s doing, so it’s nice that the boys care.

“We’re hoping she gets released and goes home for Christmas. Some of the parents have been really supportive, so I know I have my Serra family — and especially Mr. (Bill) Cleary and the administration.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

