Serra Catholic rallies to defeat Greensburg Central Catholic in softball nail-biter

By:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 | 9:09 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Emma Henry slides safely into home ahead of the tag of Serra Catholic catcher Cassidy Trahan on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Grace Kindel stands on the bag as Serra Catholic’s Lida Wos takes a throw Thursday, April 13, 2023. Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Kelly Morrisey gets to the base as Greensburg Central Catholic’s Macee Magill takes the throw Thursday, April 13, 2023. Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Serra Catholic’s Caroline Malandra applies the tag to Greensburg Central Catholic’s Erica Rodriguez on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Madison Keller stretches to retire Serra Catholic’s Hope Lyons on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Previous Next

Serra Catholic knocked Greensburg Central Catholic from the ranks of the unbeaten and out of first place in Section 3-2A with a 6-5 comeback win Thursday at Jamie Brewster Filotei Field in McKeesport.

After the Centurions scored two runs in the top of the sixth and take a two-run lead, the Eagles (7-2, 4-0) plated three in the bottom half of the inning to rally for the win.

“It feels good to be able to dictate what happens now,” Serra Catholic senior Lida Wos said. “We wanted to come in here and get the win, and we want to win the section. Our team, we have each other’s backs and when we needed each other. We picked each other up today to get this win.”

Serra Catholic carried a 3-2 lead into the sixth, but the Centurions (6-1, 3-1) scored two after Grace Kindel led off the inning with a double. She came in to score on an Erica Rodriguez RBI single. On the throw, Rodriguez took second, which eventually allowed her to score on Abigail Dei’s soft liner to center.

“We were able to get some good contact from the bottom of the order,” GCC coach Mike Gaffney said. “When we had chances we were able to get the clutch hits we needed. … At least in that inning.”

With her team trailing by one, Madisyn Zigarovich started the Eagles’ rally with a one-out single. She moved to second on a wild pitch, but Maria Goldstein struck out for the second out.

With a runner on first, Gaffney elected to have Emma Henry pitch to Serra lead-off hitter Caroline Malandra.

“I was surprised he pitched to her,” Serra Catholic coach Denny Willaman said. “When I called her down, I thought she’d see four pitches outside. But she got a pitch and was able to put the bat on the ball.”

Malandra’s hit was a short fly ball to left field that GCC’s Rodriguez appeared to lose in the sun.

“Nothing you can do about that there,” Gaffney said. “It happens. We still had two outs in the inning.”

Malandra pulled into second with a hustling double that plated courtesy runner Kelly Morrissey to tie the score.

Four pitches later, Wos delivered by slapping a line drive right at third baseman Makenzee Kenney. The spin of the ball off the left-handed hitter’s bat caused it to drop and shoot down the line for another double to give the Eagles a 5-4 lead.

“Coach always tells me ‘slow feet’ and to take one thing at a time,” Wos said as she fist-bumped Willaman. “I just kept waiting for her to throw me something I could barrel up, so I just kept fouling off pitches.”

Two pitches later, Cassidy Trahan picked up her first hit of the game, a lofty fly ball that landed over the head of GCC center fielder Kindel.

“They put the bat on the ball, and it just seemed to keep carrying,” Gaffney said. “Those probably should have been routine fly balls there, but they just carried too far.”

With a two-run deficit, the Centurions didn’t go quietly against Zigarovich in the seventh.

Macee Magill reached on an error but was erased when Isabella Marquez hit into a fielder’s choice. After she moved up to second on a wild pitch, Kindel hammered an RBI double to the gap to pull the Centurions to within a run.

Willaman and Zigarovich put Henry on with an intentional walk before Kenney delivered a blooper to center that fell in and loaded the bases.

But Zigarovich got Rodriguez to pop out to the catcher Trahan for the second out, and Dei popped out to Goldstein at second.

“It’s huge having a pitcher out there with the experience of Madisyn,” Willaman said. “She never wavered, and she didn’t get shook up with the bases loaded. Intentionally walking Henry there was definitely the right call. she’s a D-I kid. We didn’t want her to beat us.”

Zigarovich picked up the win, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. She struck out eight. Henry took the loss for GCC.

Malandra finished 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Eagles. Tori Tom added a pair of singles.

Kindel doubled twice for the Centurions.

“In the end, they have a lead on us, but we’ll see them again,” Gaffney said. “We battled back, but we had clutch hits the entire game until that last inning.”

Tags: Greensburg C.C., Serra Catholic