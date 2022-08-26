Serra Catholic ready to shake off graduation losses, begin WPIAL title defense

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Confidence isn’t lacking inside the football locker room at Serra Catholic.

A year after winning WPIAL gold and playing in a state championship game in Hershey, the Eagles are faced with the tall task of trying to replicate last season’s success.

Can they do it?

They surely believe so.

“We have the confidence to repeat,” Serra coach Jose Regus said. “It’s everyone’s expectation to win championships, but once you get there and you do it, you always have that feeling of wanting to get back. That’s what we’re focused on.”

Last season, the Eagles compiled 15 wins, including a 35-12 triumph over Beaver Falls in the WPIAL Class 2A championship game in late November. They went on to the state playoffs, where they eventually suffered a 62-25 defeat at the hands of powerhouse Southern Columbia.

“We’ve built that will to win into our culture here and that’s all that we can expect going into each season,” Regus said. “It’s state championship game or bust. What else can we shoot for? Our expectations are so high that we have to aim high every year. Everybody is so eager and determined to make it happen.”

Serra will have to replace a number of key contributors from last year’s squad, including quarterback Max Rocco, who is now a freshman at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Replacing the three-year starter under center will be senior Elijah “Tiger” Ward. A 5-10, 150-pound dual-threat quarterback, Ward received a bit of playing time at the position last season, completing 23 of 31 pass attempts (74%) for 457 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 111 yards and a score.

Sophomore quarterback Quadir Stribling may also play a role in the offense after throwing a few passes as a freshman a year ago.

“We have a lot of confidence in Tiger and Quadir,” Regus said. “We know Tiger is going to throw for a couple of touchdowns and run for a couple of touchdowns because he’s that athletic. We’re going to be able to do a lot of things with those two guys in our offense.”

Having lost a 1,000-yard rusher in Machai Brooks-Dutrieuille, the Eagles will rely heavily on 5-10, 208-pound senior Michael Schanck. He only had 16 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown last season, but Regus is confident in Schanck’s ability to have success in the run game.

“We’ve always had confidence in Schanck running the ball, but now it’s his time,” Regus said.

Gone are a pair of dominant pass catchers in Terrell Booth and Jayvon Campbell-Holt. Last year, the current Notre Dame College freshmen combined for nearly 1,800 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns.

Seniors Amire Spencer and DaiQuan Chatfield, junior Jesere Young and sophomore De’reon Washington are among the wide receivers the Eagles have in their arsenal heading into the new season.

“We’re still healthy with speed and talent at the wide receiver position,” Regus said. “DaiQuan has been playing since the ninth grade and it’s just his time to shine. It’s time for all of these guys to step up.”

There are still some battles going on among those vying for playing time on the offensive line, but Regus said juniors Drew Hairston and Jadell Minniefield have their spots secured. Fellow junior Landon Bauer and sophomores Kai-Ree Chavez-Harrington and Marquis Holt are among the other players expected to potentially step in and compete on the line.

“We’ve never been a team with the strongest line, but we’ve always had good, quality players. Now we actually have legit linemen,” Regus said. “We have juniors and sophomores dominating the line right now.”

Serra should be just as strong on defense, despite losing some key starters, including Ryan Brooks, Zach Weber, Booth and Campbell-Holt.

Last season, the Eagles found ways to consistently force turnovers. In their WPIAL championship game victory, they recovered five fumbles and picked off four passes.

“Coach Akeeme (Robinson) brings so much energy to our defense and we preach having that aggressive mentality. It’s just built in them,” Regus said. “We’re always going to be aggressive and talented on the defensive side of the ball.”

Schanck will return to help lead the defense after totaling 93 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season.

“Schanck can play on the line or at linebacker,” Regus said. “He’s just dominant on defense.”

Minniefield and Hairston will join senior Antoine Smith as key contributors on the Eagles’ defensive line.

“We have a lot of good guys that will rotate there,” Regus said.

Senior Maddox Nabors, sophomores Sammy Szarmach and Saron Royall and freshman Brady Vrcic are among the linebackers Regus expects to rely on.

“We have some other ninth-graders who could do some nice things for us, too,” Regus said. “We have confidence in all the guys who are stepping in to fill different roles because a lot of them got valuable playing experience last year. It’s not like they’re brand new to it; they’re going to step in and have an impact right away.”

Chatfield, Young, Washington and Stribling will likely start in the defensive backfield.

“Our guys have to come in and prove their worth,” Regus said. “The talent is there; it’s just about who is going to come in and take their starting spots.”

Serra Catholic will return to the Allegheny Conference to compete against some new and familiar foes. Joining the Eagles in the 2A conference are Apollo-Ridge, Burrell, Derry, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Steel Valley and Yough.

“I think it’s a good conference and I like the challenges that we have. In 2A, I think it’s one of the toughest conferences there is,” Regus said. “We just have to stay consistent and play the game the way we can. We set a certain bar for our players and these guys have to step in and continue the process.”

Serra Catholic

Coach: Jose Regus

2021 record: 15-2, 4-1 in Class 2A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 234-334-6

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 North Catholic, 7

9.2 at Seton-LaSalle, 7

9.9 Washington, 7

9.16 Burrell*, 7

9.23 at Imani Christian*, 7

9.30 Derry*, 7

10.7 Yough*, 7

10.14 at Ligonier Valley*, 7

10.21 at Apollo-Ridge*, 7

10.28 Steel Valley*, 7

*Conference game