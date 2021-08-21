Seton LaSalle looking for stability, improvement after coaching shuffle

Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Seton LaSalle head coach Chris Siegle

Interim coach Chris Siegle is hoping to restore stability to the Seton LaSalle football program.

The senior athletes on the 2021 squad have had four head coaches in their varsity careers, starting with Rob Carter in 2018, followed by Mike Zmijanac the past two seasons.

Mauro Monz was hired to lead the team in November but resigned in mid-June — rather than continuing to appeal — after being suspended for one year by the WPIAL over recruiting allegations.

Siegle, former coach at Shaler who originally was hired at Seton as an assistant, has taken over as the Rebels’ field boss this season.

Seton LaSalle finished with 2-7 and 1-6 records the past two seasons, competing in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. There were 32 players listed on last year’s team roster.

“We’re trying to build off last year,” Siegle said. “We’re building around our seniors. We have 13 seniors who have experience. We want to grow in all aspects.”

The Rebels plan to utilize a deep group of seniors at the skill positions. Running back Gabe Finale, a four-year starter, leads the way as a returning first-team all-conference player.

“Gabe was productive last year; he should be productive again his year,” Siegle said. “He should be improved in all aspects.”

The offensive and defensive lines are anchored by 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior Liam Halligan (OT/NG), another first-team all-conference selection last year.

Halligan has been receiving increased recruiting interest and has landed offers from Brown, Marshall and Wheeling, plus a few Ivy League schools.

“His big thing is to just continue to grow,” Siegle said. “He’s been put in more of a leadership role this year. His best football is ahead of him.”

Some of the players expected to complement Halligan on both lines include seniors Justin Ranft, Nate Trainer and Will Hess, among others. Ranft will start at center.

Griffin Malloy (571 yards), a 2021 graduate, and then-junior Emmett Harris (433 yards) combined for 1,004 yards in the passing department last season. Harris will start at QB and linebacker this fall.

And while leading receiver Tyler Hill has graduated, wideouts Asahn Beh (WR/DB) and Alexander Jones Jr. (WR/LB) are back for their senior season. Jones was named second-team all-conference a year ago.

“We’ve added some kids who are transfers,” Siegle said, “and we have a good incoming freshman class. There will be some freshmen who will make contributions this year.”

Three team members — senior TE/LB Alex Boyce and sophomores Dominic Monz (WR/DB) and Matt Boyce (FB/LB) — transferred from South Fayette.

Juniors Shawn McFarland, from Central Catholic, and Ty Tamborino, from Baldwin, are looking to contribute at the wide receiver and safety positions.

Another transfer is sophomore RB/LB O’Malley Daly from Brentwood.

“Word is out in the South Hills that we’re back,” Siegle said. “The big thing is we’re getting players into college.”

Along with Halligan, others weighing college options include Trainer (W&J, Grove City), Finale (W&J) and Jones (Bluefield State).

Seton LaSalle

Coach: Chris Siegle (interim)

2020 record: 1-6, 1-4 in Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

All-time record: 365-263-13

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.28 Westinghouse, 7

9.3 at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7

9.10 South Park, 7

9.17 at Serra Catholic, 7

9-25 at Beaver, 1:30

10.1 Western Beaver*, 7

10.8 at Sto-Rox*, 7

10.15 Carlynton*, 7

10.22 at South Side*, 7

10.29 Brentwood*, 7

*Conference game

#Home games at Dormont Stadium

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Griffin Malloy*

571 yards

Receiving: Tyler Hill*

24-546

Rushing: Gabe Finale

77-374

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Chris Siegle has coached at both the high school and college level, which has included stints at West Virginia Tech, Milford Academy, Florida International and Hampton University. He is a former quarterback at Duquesne.

• Seton LaSalle’s only win last season was a rousing 47-18 conference decision against Carlynton.

• The Rebels were proficient offensively in 2020, averaging 24.7 ppg. But the team’s 37.3 ppg average on defense ranked near the bottom in Class 2A.

• Seton LaSalle has won 12 conference titles in school history with the latest in 2018, and six WPIAL championships (2004, 2002, 1990, 1980, 1979, 1972).

