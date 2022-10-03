Several teams score doubleheader sweeps as slow-pitch softball league pushes toward playoffs

By:

Monday, October 3, 2022 | 9:21 AM

Metro Creative

West Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Montour, Mt. Lebanon, Baldwin and North Allegheny all recorded doubleheader sweeps in game play from last Thursday to Sunday as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League continues its stretch run to the playoff tournament.

Mother Nature again got the better of several scheduled doubleheaders, including three on Sunday, and league officials hope to have those matchups rescheduled soon.

Two weeks remain in the regular season — Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 — with the potential for games to be rescheduled during the weeks before and after Oct. 16.

A point system is in place — two points for a win and one point for a game played — in determining the pairings for the playoffs, which are tentatively scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 22.

Montour (7-3) leads the way with 24 points, while West Allegheny (7-1) is in second with 22 points.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Results

Monday, Sept. 26

Bethel Park vs. North Allegheny (DH), ppd.

Thursday, Sept. 29

West Allegheny 19, North Hills 7

West Allegheny 15, North Hills 5

Bethel Park 20, Baldwin 9

Saturday, Oct. 1

Penn-Trafford 18, Ellwood City 4

Penn-Trafford 16, Ellwood City 1

Plum vs. Peters Township (DH), ppd.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Montour 17, Peters Township 3

Montour 15, Peters Township 5

Mt. Lebanon 21, Seneca Valley 2

Mt. Lebanon 12, Seneca Valley 2

Baldwin 11, North Hills 1

Baldwin 12, North Hills 3

North Allegheny 28, Ellwood City 2

North Allegheny 28, Ellwood City 2

Shaler vs. Bethel Park (DH), ppd.

Plum vs. Penn-Trafford (DH), ppd.

Hempfield vs. West Allegheny (DH), ppd.

Standings

Montour, 7-3, 24 points

Shaler, 7-1, 22

West Allegheny, 7-1, 22

North Allegheny, 6-2, 20

Hempfield, 6-2, 20

North Hills, 5-5, 20

Mt. Lebanon, 5-3, 18

Baldwin, 4-3, 15

Penn-Trafford, 3-5, 14

Peters Township, 2-6, 12

Bethel Park, 3-2, 11

Plum, 2-4, 10

Ellwood City, 0-10, 10

Seneca Valley, 0-10, 10

Schedule

(Subject to change as games are rescheduled)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Bethel Park at Baldwin, Leland Complex, Baldwin, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9

West Allegheny at Peters Township (DH), Peterswood Park, noon and 2 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park (DH), Bethel Park High School, 1 and 3 p.m.

Baldwin at Hempfield (DH), Tillbrook Field Complex, 1 and 3 p.m.

Montour at North Allegheny (DH), Marshall Middle School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at North Hills (DH), Scharmyn Park, 2 and 4 p.m.

Shaler at Plum (DH), Plum Borough Fields, 3 and 5 p.m.

Ellwood City at Mt. Lebanon (DH), Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

