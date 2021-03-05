Sewickley Academy shuts down Greensburg Central Catholic
Friday, March 5, 2021 | 8:22 PM
Sewickley Academy made 19 of 28 free throws and eventually pulled away for a 38-21 victory over Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A girls basketball quarterfinals Friday night.
No. 4 Sewickley Academy advanced to play No. 1 Neshannock in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Monday.
The 12th-seeded Centurions (9-5) held the Panthers to seven made field goals for the game but turned the ball over more than 15 times and could muster only nine made shots of their own.
Bre Warner paced the Panthers with 19 points and was 7 for 8 from the free-throw line. Bailey Kuhns had 13 points for the Centurions, who were held to single-digit point totals in all four quarters.
The score was tied 6-6 at the end of the first quarter. The teams traded the lead a couple times early in the second, but Sewickley Academy used a 6-0 run to take a 18-12 lead into halftime. The Panthers never trailed again, and once they built a double-digit lead late in the third quarter, the Centurions never got within single digits again.
