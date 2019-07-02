Shady Side Academy softball

By: Marty Stewart

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 | 5:12 PM

Fred Brand Photography The 2019 Shady Side Academy softball team.

The Shady Side Academy softball team made the WPIAL playoffs in 2018 and, with many starters returning, coach Dave Havern was full of optimism for this season.

But things didn’t quite work out.

“This season looked disappointing on paper,” he said. “We posted a 3-9 record against some much better competition than we faced in spite of dropping down to AA. It wasn’t because a lack of effort or dedication of our players and coaches.”

The Indians competed in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2.

“It was a very talented section. Vincentian rolled to a perfect 12-0 section record. Serra, Apollo-Ridge and Riverview were also very good. Heading into the season, we felt we could compete, though.

“We just ran into a boatload of injuries, especially to our veteran starting pitchers. We had to rely on freshmen pitchers, Sophia White and Marnie McCormick, in the majority of our games. While they struggled against some very good competition, both had more than a few outings that showed that they had grit and potential. We were real pleased with their performances. It’ll be exciting to watch them develop.”

Captains Kate Hart and Trinity Murphy led the Indians.

“They have been captains for the last three seasons,” Havern said. “I think that’s unprecedented at SSA in any sport, and their production and leadership have been critical to rebuilding our program.

“I can’t say enough good things about them as players and people. They’ll be missed but I think the returning players have been inspired and mentored by them. Our captains for next year, Molly Skvorak, Bella Faiello and Sara Burr know that they have big shoes to fill, but I’m confident that they’ll do a very good job.”

Hart, a shortstop, and Murphy, a third baseman, paced the Indians on offense. Hart hit .667 with a 1.333 slugging percentage, six homers, 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored. Murphy hit .581 with a .907 slugging percentage, one homer, 21 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

Other notable performers were sophomore catcher Sara Burr, who hit.481 with nine RBIs and 19 runs; junior first baseman Bella Faiello with a .395 average, 15 RBIs and 12 runs; and junior pitcher Molly Skvorak, who hit .364 with nine RBIs and 13 runs scored.

“We’re feeling good about the players we have coming back next season,” Havern said, “and we’re looking forward to making a run for the playoffs.”

