Shaler boys learn to shake off rust during stop-and-star season

By:

Sunday, February 21, 2021 | 9:01 AM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger is pleased with how his team has dealt with adversity this season.

Developing chemistry after a long layoff won’t be such a foreign concept for Shaler junior guard Dylan Schlagel.

In preseason, the Titans’ boys basketball team would have benefited from having name tags on their jerseys with the number of freshmen vying for varsity playing time. Seven freshmen have played for Shaler this season.

So when the Titans’ program was shut down as part of a district-wide issue with covid-19 following a 78-71 win over Deer Lakes on Feb. 6 on the road, there was no cause for alarm.

While Shaler’s next game will be in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs, Schlagel isn’t worried about rust.

“I think it’s going to be weird, but we all know what’s at stake,” said Schlagel, who leads the team in scoring with nearly 18 points per game. “We will be able to handle it.”

Shaler coach Rob Niederberger said having to stop and start is something his program has become used to. Niederberger himself tested positive for the virus.

“It’s been unfortunate,” Niederberger said. “This is the fourth time we’ve gotten shut down. Our kids are getting mentally stronger for it.”

Shaler (7-4, 5-3) started to show some life before the break. The Titans, who are in third place in Section 4-5A, won four of their final five.

The notable win in that stretch came in a 71-67 decision on the road against Highlands, which is still in the running for the section crown.

Niederberger said the Titans have altered his system this year to fit the younger personnel.

“I feel like we share the ball well,” Niederberger said. “We’ve been pressing nonstop the entire game. As these guys get stronger and bigger, they will get better and better.”

Logan Bernesser has provided an all-around presence in the post, averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game. Joey Desabato has served as the quarterback of the offense.

Schlagel believes Shaler’s strength has been on defense.

The Titans have the second-best scoring offense in the section, pouring in 65.1 points per game.

“Everyone has been moving around playing unselfish, on defense and offense,” Schlagel said.

That mentality has Niederberger feeling positive about Shaler as it moves forward.

How many days there are between games won’t matter.

“If you would have told me before the season, I would have said I don’t know how they’ll handle it,” Niederberger said. “But now, they expect to win. They are resilient. I wouldn’t be surprised by what we could do. We just have to find our consistency.”

Tags: Shaler