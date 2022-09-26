Shaler leads way as Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters stretch run
Monday, September 26, 2022 | 1:49 PM
Shaler leads the pack of 14 varsity teams as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters the stretch run to the league playoffs.
The Titans improved to 7-1 overall with a pair of dominating victories Sunday over Seneca Valley, 23-6 and 17-1.
Second-place Hempfield (6-2) also swept a doubleheader, topping Ellwood City, 18-10 and 9-4.
Mother Nature had contributed to a number of doubleheaders being postponed. Some of those contests will be made up Monday and Thursday before Sunday’s regularly scheduled games.
Three weeks remain in the regular season.
A point system is in place — two points for a win and one point for a game played — in determining the pairings for the playoffs, which are tentatively scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 22.
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League
Sunday’s results
Montour 8, Mt. Lebanon 7
Montour 11, Mt. Lebanon 8
North Allegheny 11, North Hills 1
North Hills 20, North Allegheny 12
Hempfield 18, Ellwood City 10
Hempfield 9, Ellwood City 4
West Allegheny 22, Penn-Trafford 11
West Allegheny 16, Penn-Trafford 9
Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 9
Beth Park 18, Peters Township 8
Shaler 23, Seneca Valley 6
Shaler 17, Seneca Valley 1
Sept. 22 Results
West Allegheny 22, Montour 21
Montour 12, West Allegheny 10
Standings – Through Week 4
Two points for a win. One point for each game played
Shaler, 7-1, 22 points
Hempfield, 6-2, 20
Montour, 5-3, 18
North Hills, 5-1, 16
West Allegheny, 5-1, 16
North Allegheny, 4-2, 14
Mt. Lebanon, 3-3, 12
Peters Township, 2-4, 10
Plum, 2-4, 10
Baldwin, 2-2, 8
Bethel Park, 2-2, 8
Penn-Trafford, 1-5, 8
Seneca Valley, 0-8, 8
Ellwood City, 0-6, 6
Schedule
Monday, Sept. 26
North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park (DH), 6:30 and 8 p.m., Blueberry Hill Park, Franklin Park Borough
Thursday, Sept. 29
Bethel Park vs. Baldwin, 8:15 p.m., Baldwin Municipal Field, Baldwin Borough
Saturday, Oct. 1
Penn-Trafford vs. Ellwood City (DH), 11 a.m and 1 p.m., T Time Field, Ellwood City
Peters Township vs. Plum (DH), 3 and 5 p.m., Plum Borough Fields
Sunday, Oct. 2
North Allegheny vs. Ellwood City (DH), 10 a.m. and noon, T Time Field, Ellwood City
Hempfield vs. West Allegheny (DH), 1 and 3 p.m., Oakdale Borough Park
Plum vs. Penn-Trafford (DH), 1 and 3 p.m., Penn Township Municipal Park
Baldwin vs. North Hills (DH), 2 and 4 p.m., Scharmyn Park, Ross Township
Shaler vs. Bethel Park (DH), 2 and 4 p.m., Simmons Park, Bethel Park
Mt. Lebanon vs. Seneca Valley (DH), 4 and 6 p.m., Graham Park, Cranberry Township
Peters Township vs. Montour (DH), 5 and 7 p.m., Fairhaven Park, Kennedy Township
