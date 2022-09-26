Shaler leads way as Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters stretch run

Monday, September 26, 2022 | 1:49 PM

Metro Creative

Shaler leads the pack of 14 varsity teams as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League enters the stretch run to the league playoffs.

The Titans improved to 7-1 overall with a pair of dominating victories Sunday over Seneca Valley, 23-6 and 17-1.

Second-place Hempfield (6-2) also swept a doubleheader, topping Ellwood City, 18-10 and 9-4.

Mother Nature had contributed to a number of doubleheaders being postponed. Some of those contests will be made up Monday and Thursday before Sunday’s regularly scheduled games.

Three weeks remain in the regular season.

A point system is in place — two points for a win and one point for a game played — in determining the pairings for the playoffs, which are tentatively scheduled to begin the weekend of Oct. 22.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Sunday’s results

Montour 8, Mt. Lebanon 7

Montour 11, Mt. Lebanon 8

North Allegheny 11, North Hills 1

North Hills 20, North Allegheny 12

Baldwin 16, Plum 5

Baldwin 7, Plum 6

Hempfield 18, Ellwood City 10

Hempfield 9, Ellwood City 4

West Allegheny 22, Penn-Trafford 11

West Allegheny 16, Penn-Trafford 9

Bethel Park 13, Peters Township 9

Beth Park 18, Peters Township 8

Shaler 23, Seneca Valley 6

Shaler 17, Seneca Valley 1

Sept. 22 Results

West Allegheny 22, Montour 21

Montour 12, West Allegheny 10

Standings – Through Week 4

Two points for a win. One point for each game played

Shaler, 7-1, 22 points

Hempfield, 6-2, 20

Montour, 5-3, 18

North Hills, 5-1, 16

West Allegheny, 5-1, 16

North Allegheny, 4-2, 14

Mt. Lebanon, 3-3, 12

Peters Township, 2-4, 10

Plum, 2-4, 10

Baldwin, 2-2, 8

Bethel Park, 2-2, 8

Penn-Trafford, 1-5, 8

Seneca Valley, 0-8, 8

Ellwood City, 0-6, 6

Schedule

Monday, Sept. 26

North Allegheny vs. Bethel Park (DH), 6:30 and 8 p.m., Blueberry Hill Park, Franklin Park Borough

Thursday, Sept. 29

Bethel Park vs. Baldwin, 8:15 p.m., Baldwin Municipal Field, Baldwin Borough

Saturday, Oct. 1

Penn-Trafford vs. Ellwood City (DH), 11 a.m and 1 p.m., T Time Field, Ellwood City

Peters Township vs. Plum (DH), 3 and 5 p.m., Plum Borough Fields

Sunday, Oct. 2

North Allegheny vs. Ellwood City (DH), 10 a.m. and noon, T Time Field, Ellwood City

Hempfield vs. West Allegheny (DH), 1 and 3 p.m., Oakdale Borough Park

Plum vs. Penn-Trafford (DH), 1 and 3 p.m., Penn Township Municipal Park

Baldwin vs. North Hills (DH), 2 and 4 p.m., Scharmyn Park, Ross Township

Shaler vs. Bethel Park (DH), 2 and 4 p.m., Simmons Park, Bethel Park

Mt. Lebanon vs. Seneca Valley (DH), 4 and 6 p.m., Graham Park, Cranberry Township

Peters Township vs. Montour (DH), 5 and 7 p.m., Fairhaven Park, Kennedy Township

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

