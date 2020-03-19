Shaler softball ready to go when — and if — spring sports resume

By:

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 9:09 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Shaler shortstop Tori Martrano is one of six returning starters for the Titans.

Tom Sorce knows the current world environment isn’t making high school sports seem likely to happen this spring.

But the third-year Shaler Area softball coach hopes the Titans will get a chance. Following strong workouts and tournaments in the fall and spring, Sorce thought Shaler had potential.

The Titans, who saw their season postponed with the rest of the state by the coronavirus, finished last season 11-8 overall and 9-5 in section on the way to a WPIAL Class 5A playoff appearance.

Should things change, Sorce believes his team will be ready.

“We were able to get a scrimmage in and had a week of practice before they shut everything down,” Sorce said. “We got all our plays in and are working on them. I don’t think it’s going to take that long to get back into things. Maybe four or five days.”

One concern Sorce would have is with pitchers getting the necessary practice. Although players are not allowed to practice outdoors, Sorce knows it won’t stop freshman pitcher Bethany Rodman from throwing.

“The only thing I’m worried about is pitchers getting their work in,” Sorce said. “Bethany’s dad has something set up in the basement where she can get her work in.”

Shaler will return a lot of experience from last season. The Titans bring back six starters — shortstop Tori Martrano, catcher Ella Richards, infielder Camryn Murphy, outfielder Meghan Lacey, outfielder Megan Povich and infielder Kayleigh Newland.

Sorce believes this group won’t be one that beats itself.

“We are tremendously strong on defense,” Sorce said. “We have senior leadership up the middle at catcher, shortstop and center field.”

Sorce hopes this group gets a chance. He believes they would be one that could challenge for a WPIAL title.

“Obviously, it’s one of the most frustrating things as a coach,” Sorce said. “We prepared them to play, and we had a shot at being a decent team if you stay healthy. We did well in the fall tournament, and we were looking forward to this year. The kids worked hard, and they are ready to go.”

Tags: Shaler