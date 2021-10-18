Shaler, Thomas Jefferson, North Catholic, Bishop Canevin hold top spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings

By:

Monday, October 18, 2021 | 11:26 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review

After a two-week hiatus from the top spot, Thomas Jefferson again was the No. 1 team in Class 3A when the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s Week 7 WPIAL girls rankings were released Monday morning.

The Jaguars lead Section 3 with a 10-0 record after a 3-0 nonsection win over Montour and a 3-1 victory over section No. 2 Albert Gallatin (9-2).

Hampton, in the No. 1 position the past two weeks, dipped to No. 3 in Class 3A. Freeport, tied with Hampton for the lead in Section 5, is No. 2. The only blemish for the Talbots and Yellowjackets in section play is a loss to the other team.

Albert Gallatin makes its season debut in the top-10 rankings. The Colonials are No. 9 in Class 3A.

The other No. 1 teams in the rankings — Shaler in Class 4A, North Catholic in Class 2A and Bishop Canevin in Class A — maintain their top spots this week.

The section schedules are to conclude this week. The WPIAL playoff pairings committee is scheduled to meet Friday to determine the four playoff brackets.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association

WPIAL Top-10 Polls

Week 7

Class 4A

1. Shaler (last week: 1)

2. North Allegheny (2)

3. Moon (3)

4. Oakland Catholic (5

5. Penn-Trafford (4)

6. Pine-Richland (6)

7. Latrobe (9)

8. Bethel Park (7)

9. Seneca Valley (8)

10. Upper St. Clair (10)

Class 4A Players of the Week:

Chloe McDaniels, senior, middle hitter, Bethel Park

Molly Simmons, senior, outside hitter, Moon

Jackie Bell, senior, outside hitter, Upper St. Clair

Liz Tapper, junior, outside hitter, Hempfield

Class 3A

1. Thomas Jefferson (last week: 2)

2. Freeport (4)

3. Hampton (1)

4. South Fayette (3)

5. Armstrong (5)

6. Trinity (6)

7. Plum (7)

8. Montour (8)

9. Albert Gallatin (NR)

10. Beaver (9)

Class 3A Players of the Week:

Cate Chalivich, senior, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Jacqueline Hancher, senior, middle hitter, Trinity

Payton List, senior, outside hitter, Beaver

Emmy Shrom, sophomore, outside hitter, Hampton

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (2)

3 Laurel (3)

4. South Park (4)

5. Serra Catholic (6)

6. Seton LaSalle (5)

7. Neshannock (7)

8. Frazier (8)

9. Shenango (9)

10. Waynesburg (10)

Class 2A Players of the Week:

Cate Hansberry, senior, setter, Chartiers-Houston

Olivia Trent, junior, outside hitter, Brentwood

Sarah Stephenson, junior, opposite/setter, Waynesburg

Elliot Oliphant, junior, setter, South Park

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Mapletown (2)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

4. Leechburg (5)

5. Greensburg Central Catholic (6)

6. Union (7)

7. California (4)

8. Fort Cherry (8)

9. Beaver County Christian (9)

10. Eden Christian (10)

Class A Players of the Week:

Emily Schuck, senior, middle hitter, OLSH

Ana Cibik, junior, libero, Leechburg

Elise Booker, junior, middle hitter, Union

Jocelyn Emrock, sophomore, setter, Apollo-Ridge

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Albert Gallatin, Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Brentwood, California, Chartiers-Houston, Eden Christian, Fort Cherry, Frazier, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Laurel, Leechburg, Mapletown, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Plum, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Trinity, Union, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg