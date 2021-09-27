Shaler, Thomas Jefferson take over top spots in Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

Monday, September 27, 2021 | 11:14 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Olivia Thomas celebrates after scoring a point against Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 13, 2021, at Bishop Canevin High School.

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 4 top-10 rankings Monday, and there are changes at the top in both Class 4A and Class 3A.

Shaler, which went 3-0 last week and swept past undefeated North Allegheny in a Section 1 clash, is the new No. 1 team in Class AAA.

The Titans added 3-0 victories over Class 2A No. 4 Laurel and Butler.

North Allegheny fell one spot to No. 2. Section 1’s Pine-Richland is No. 3, followed by Moon at No. 4 and Oakland Catholic at No. 5.

Thomas Jefferson, the new No. 1 team in the Class 3A rankings, began last week with a 3-1 win over Class 4A No. 7 Bethel Park, swept past Albert Gallatin in Section 3 play, and scored a 3-1 win over section foe Uniontown.

Bethel Park edged TJ, 26-24, in the one-game final to win the South Fayette Tournament.

Hampton, which defeated Burrell, 3-0, and Class 3A No. 4 Armstrong, 3-1, in Section 5 play, is No. 2 this week.

North Catholic and Bishop Canevin held on to their No. 1 spots in Class 2A and Class A, respectively.

Leechburg scored a big victory last Thursday with a 3-2 triumph over Greensburg Central Catholic and moved up to No. 7 in the Class A standings.

The Centurions, which fell from No. 2 to No. 4 this week, saw its 49-game section win streak, which dated back to 2017, come to an end.

Beaver, No. 10 in Class 3A; Frazier, No. 9 in Class 2A; and Union, No. 10 in Class A, move into their respective top-10 rankings this week.

Beaver and Frazier both were in the top 10 in the preseason and Week 1 and 2 polls, but fell out of the rankings last week.

Union returns in Class A after not being ranked the past two weeks.

Each week, all 120 WPIAL head coaches have the opportunity to cast a ballot for the rankings.

The Players of the Week are determined based on nomination from the association’s head coaches.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Top Ten Polls

Week 4

Class 4A

1. Shaler (last week: 2)

2. North Allegheny (1)

3. Pine-Richland (3)

4. Moon (4)

5. Oakland Catholic (5)

6. Seneca Valley (7)

7. Bethel Park (6)

8. Penn-Trafford (9)

9. Upper St Clair (8)

10. Latrobe (10)

Class 4A Players of the Week

Aubrey Lang, senior, middle hitter, Upper St Clair

Sadie McClinchie, senior, outside hitter, Mt. Lebanon

Lily Fenton, junior, setter, Latrobe

Hilary Quinn, sophomore, outside hitter, Shaler

Class 3A

1. Thomas Jefferson (last week: 2)

2. Hampton (1)

3. South Fayette (5)

4. Armstrong (3)

5. Freeport (4)

6. Franklin Regional (7)

7. Trinity (9)

8. Montour (6)

9. Central Valley (10)

10. Beaver (NR)

Class AAA Players of the Week

Annika Henkel, senior, opposite, South Fayette

Nina Ajello, junior, libero, Chartiers Valley

Delaney Concannon, junior, outside hitter, Thomas Jefferson

Maddy Roberts, sophomore, outside hitter, Trinity

Class 2A

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Avonworth (2)

3. South Park (3)

4. Laurel (4)

5. Neshannock (6)

6. Seton LaSalle (9)

7. Serra Catholic (5)

8. Shenango (7)

9. Frazier (NR)

10. Waynesburg (8)

Class 2A Players of the Week

Grace Warner, senior, middle blocker, Seton LaSalle

Lanie Schultz, junior, defensive specialist, South Park

Sophie Culley, junior, middle hitter, Avonworth

Mackenzie Castiglione, junior, libero, Brentwood

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Mapletown (6)

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (3)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (2)

5. California (8)

6. Fort Cherry (7)

7. Leechburg (9)

8. Eden Christian (5)

9. Beaver County Christian (4)

10. Union (NR)

Class A Players of the Week

Taylor Dusenberry, senior, middle hitter, Mapletown

Macy Kubla, junior, outside hitter, Leechburg

Elise Booker, junior, outside hitter, Union

Sierra McCabe, junior, outside hitter, Trinity Christian

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

