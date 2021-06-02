Shenango stuns Seton LaSalle for 1st WPIAL baseball title
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | 3:53 PM
Shenango claimed its first WPIAL baseball title Wednesday by shocking 2019 champion Seton LaSalle, 2-1, in the Class 2A championship game.
The second-seeded Wildcats used a strong pitching performance from Shane Cato and timely hitting from Gabe Yanssens to earn the win at Wild Things Park in Washington.
Shenango broke through in the top of the sixth inning when senior Ethan Bintrim walked with one out, and Cato singled to left to move him to second.
Both runners moved up a base on a ground out and scored on Yanssens’ single to center.
Seton LaSalle got a run back in the bottom of the inning when shortstop Brian Vogel Jr. tripled and scored on a ground out.
Cato and Seton LaSalle starting pitcher Sam Georgiana battled it out for five scoreless innings.
Shenango will play the winner of the Kane/Mt. Union game in the PIAA playoffs June 7. Seton LaSalle will face District 10 championship Sharpsville.
FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME‼️
Shenango knocks off Seton LaSalle 2-1 to take the #WPIAL 2A baseball championship!
It’s the first title EVER for the Wildcats! #HSSN pic.twitter.com/QTx3aw2elL
— TribLive HSSN (@TribLiveHSSN) June 2, 2021
This story will be updated.
Watch an archived video stream of this game on Trib HSSN.
