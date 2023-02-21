Sites, times set for Thursday’s WPIAL basketball quarterfinals

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 9:52 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Chandler Thimons blocks the shot of Elizabeth Forward’s Charles Meehleib during WPIAL boys Class 4A first-round action Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Highlands High School.

The WPIAL continues its three days of second round boys and girls basketball playoff games Thursday.

District 7 officials released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A along with girls 6A and A.

Boys 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (22-1) vs. South Allegheny (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Hampton (21-2) vs. Highlands (20-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (20-2) vs. Belle Vernon (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Uniontown (19-3) vs. North Catholic (17-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Boys 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Steel Valley (13-9) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Deer Lakes (14-8) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Neshannock (17-5) vs. Yough (16-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (16-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Girls 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (13-10) at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 6 p.m.

Baldwin(10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 6 p.m.

Girls A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Greene (13-9) at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (19-4) at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.

Avella (13-10) at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (14-8) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.