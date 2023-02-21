Sites, times set for Thursday’s WPIAL basketball quarterfinals
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 9:52 AM
The WPIAL continues its three days of second round boys and girls basketball playoff games Thursday.
District 7 officials released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A along with girls 6A and A.
Boys 4A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Lincoln Park (22-1) vs. South Allegheny (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Hampton (21-2) vs. Highlands (20-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Laurel Highlands (20-2) vs. Belle Vernon (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Uniontown (19-3) vs. North Catholic (17-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.
Boys 3A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Steel Valley (13-9) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.
Mohawk (20-3) vs. Deer Lakes (14-8) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Neshannock (17-5) vs. Yough (16-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Shady Side Academy (16-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) at North Hills, 8 p.m.
Girls 6A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Peters Township (13-10) at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 6 p.m.
Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 6 p.m.
Baldwin(10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 6 p.m.
Girls A
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
West Greene (13-9) at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.
St. Joseph’s (19-4) at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.
Avella (13-10) at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.
Aquinas Academy (14-8) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
