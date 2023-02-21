TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Sites, times set for Thursday’s WPIAL basketball quarterfinals

By:
Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 9:52 AM

The WPIAL continues its three days of second round boys and girls basketball playoff games Thursday.

District 7 officials released the sites and times for the quarterfinals in boys 4A and 3A along with girls 6A and A.

Boys 4A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Lincoln Park (22-1) vs. South Allegheny (19-4) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Hampton (21-2) vs. Highlands (20-3) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Laurel Highlands (20-2) vs. Belle Vernon (11-11) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Uniontown (19-3) vs. North Catholic (17-6) at Norwin, 8 p.m.

Boys 3A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Steel Valley (13-9) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-10) at Mt. Lebanon, 8 p.m.

Mohawk (20-3) vs. Deer Lakes (14-8) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Neshannock (17-5) vs. Yough (16-7) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Shady Side Academy (16-7) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (17-5) at North Hills, 8 p.m.

Girls 6A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Peters Township (13-10) at Upper St. Clair (19-2), 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (12-9) at Mt. Lebanon (16-6), 6 p.m.

Pine-Richland (11-11) at North Allegheny (17-5), 6 p.m.

Baldwin(10-12) at Norwin (19-3), 6 p.m.

Girls A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Greene (13-9) at Union (15-6), 7 p.m.

St. Joseph’s (19-4) at Monessen (15-5), 7 p.m.

Avella (13-10) at Bishop Canevin (10-7), 7 p.m.

Aquinas Academy (14-8) vs. Eden Christian Academy (8-14) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

More Basketball

Amid coaching controversy, Steel Valley opens playoffs with win over McGuffey
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Feb. 21, 2023: Longtime rivals meet in 5A girls basketball
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for Feb. 20, 2023
Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Feb. 20, 2023
Jeston Beatty hits big shot in final seconds to send South Allegheny past Beaver

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter