Soccer, golf success guides Greensburg Central Catholic to Class A Trib Cup title
Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 6:57 PM
The battle for the HSSN Trib Cup in Class A turned into a private affair.
In the end, it was Greensburg Central Catholic hoisting the cup again.
GCC registered the fourth most points of any school in 2020-21, trailing only North Allegheny, North Catholic and Mars.
The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.
Greensburg Central Catholic got off to a great start in the fall with district championship runs for the boys and girls soccer teams, as well as the girls golf team. The Centurions also scored points in girls volleyball, boys golf, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys tennis and boys and girls track.
The entire top five finishers in Class A were private schools.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished in second place, Sewickley Academy in third place, Bishop Canevin in fourth place and Winchester Thurston claiming fifth place.
The top public school finisher was Rochester, finishing just out of the Top 5 in sixth place.
Here are the final Class A standings in the 2020-21 HSSN Trib Cup
1. Greensburg Central Catholic – 515
2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 300
3. Sewickley Academy – 240
4. Bishop Canevin – 235
5. Winchester Thurston – 200
6. Rochester – 185
7. West Greene –180
8. Union – 175
9. Eden Christian Academy – 160
9. Riverview – 160
11. Springdale – 90
12. Leechburg – 85
13. California – 80
14. Aquinas Academy – 75
15. Clairton – 65
15. Ellis School – 65
17. Geibel Catholic – 45
17. Jefferson-Morgan – 45
19. Avella – 40
19. Mapletown – 40
19. Western Beaver – 40
22. Beaver County Christian – 35
23. St. Joseph –30
24. Monessen – 20
24. Trinity Christian – 20
26. Nazareth Prep – 10
26. Imani Christian – 10
28. Cornell – 0
28. Summit Academy – 0
