Soccer, golf success guides Greensburg Central Catholic to Class A Trib Cup title

Thursday, July 15, 2021 | 6:57 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic's coach Olivia Kruger, at right, is handed the championship trophy by player Jessica Nemeth, left, after defeating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer championship at Gateway Senior High School. Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic's Izzy Aigner, Ella Zambruno, Angie Dewicki, Meghan Zambruno, Liv Kana and coach Gerry Police celebrate winning the WPIAL Class AA girls golf team title Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic's Dylan Sebek howls in celebration of a goal scored by teammate Carlo Denis (22) against Rockwood on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in PIAA soccer playoffs at Norwin High School.

The battle for the HSSN Trib Cup in Class A turned into a private affair.

In the end, it was Greensburg Central Catholic hoisting the cup again.

GCC registered the fourth most points of any school in 2020-21, trailing only North Allegheny, North Catholic and Mars.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Greensburg Central Catholic got off to a great start in the fall with district championship runs for the boys and girls soccer teams, as well as the girls golf team. The Centurions also scored points in girls volleyball, boys golf, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys tennis and boys and girls track.

The entire top five finishers in Class A were private schools.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart finished in second place, Sewickley Academy in third place, Bishop Canevin in fourth place and Winchester Thurston claiming fifth place.

The top public school finisher was Rochester, finishing just out of the Top 5 in sixth place.

Here are the final Class A standings in the 2020-21 HSSN Trib Cup

1. Greensburg Central Catholic – 515

2. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 300

3. Sewickley Academy – 240

4. Bishop Canevin – 235

5. Winchester Thurston – 200

6. Rochester – 185

7. West Greene –180

8. Union – 175

9. Eden Christian Academy – 160

9. Riverview – 160

11. Springdale – 90

12. Leechburg – 85

13. California – 80

14. Aquinas Academy – 75

15. Clairton – 65

15. Ellis School – 65

17. Geibel Catholic – 45

17. Jefferson-Morgan – 45

19. Avella – 40

19. Mapletown – 40

19. Western Beaver – 40

22. Beaver County Christian – 35

23. St. Joseph –30

24. Monessen – 20

24. Trinity Christian – 20

26. Nazareth Prep – 10

26. Imani Christian – 10

28. Cornell – 0

28. Summit Academy – 0

