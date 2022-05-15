Softball playoff capsule: Baldwin vs. Norwin, Monday, May 16, 2022

By:

Sunday, May 15, 2022 | 3:39 PM

WPIAL softball playoffs

Class 6A

First round

9-Baldwin (4-11) vs. 8-Norwin (5-9)

3 p.m. Monday at West Mifflin

Winner plays: 1-Hempfield (12-3) at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Penn-Trafford

Players to watch: Gabby Jaquay, Fr., Baldwin; Madie Kessler, Jr., Norwin

Last year’s finish: Baldwin — Lost to Bethel Park, 9-1, in first round; Norwin — Lost to Canon-McMillan, 7-4, in semifinals

Extra bases: Baldwin qualified for the playoffs despite winning just one section game. The Highlanders have lost seven of nine. … Norwin won three of its final four games, including a 6-0 win over North Allegheny and an 11-4 triumph against Connellsville as Kessler hit two home runs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Norwin