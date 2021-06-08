Softball playoff sites, times set for PIAA quarterfinals
By:
Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 2:35 PM
Norwin will host an all-WPIAL doubleheader Thursday in the state softball quarterfinals.
The PIAA revealed sits and times for its quarterfinal games. Among them, Class 4A teams Beaver and Elizabeth Forward will play at noon at Norwin, followed by Mt. Pleasant and Avonworth at 2 p.m.
All games are Thursday.
PIAA softball playoffs
Quarterfinals
All games Thursday
7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 1-2 Neshaminy at Big Spring, Newville, 3:30 p.m.
7-1 North Hills vs. 6-1 Bellefonte at St. Francis, Loretto, 3 p.m.
7-2 Armstrong vs. 3-4 Exeter Township at Bedford, 3 p.m.
7-1 Beaver vs. 7-3 Elizabeth Forward at Norwin, noon
7-2 Highlands vs. 3-1 Bishop McDevitt at Mt. Aloysius, Cresson, 4 p.m.
7-1 Mt. Pleasant vs. 7-3 Avonworth at Norwin, 2 p.m.
7-1 Laurel vs. 10-2 Union City at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.
7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge at Mt. Aloysius, Cresson, 1:30 p.m.
7-1 West Greene vs. 10-1 Cambridge Springs at Slippery Rock University, noon
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.
