Softball playoff sites, times set for PIAA quarterfinals

By:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 2:35 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Beaver starting pitcher Payton List throws against Highlands during the WPIAL Class 4A softball championship on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

Norwin will host an all-WPIAL doubleheader Thursday in the state softball quarterfinals.

The PIAA revealed sits and times for its quarterfinal games. Among them, Class 4A teams Beaver and Elizabeth Forward will play at noon at Norwin, followed by Mt. Pleasant and Avonworth at 2 p.m.

All games are Thursday.

PIAA softball playoffs

Quarterfinals

All games Thursday

Class 6A

7-2 Canon-McMillan vs. 1-2 Neshaminy at Big Spring, Newville, 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A

7-1 North Hills vs. 6-1 Bellefonte at St. Francis, Loretto, 3 p.m.

7-2 Armstrong vs. 3-4 Exeter Township at Bedford, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

7-1 Beaver vs. 7-3 Elizabeth Forward at Norwin, noon

7-2 Highlands vs. 3-1 Bishop McDevitt at Mt. Aloysius, Cresson, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

7-1 Mt. Pleasant vs. 7-3 Avonworth at Norwin, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

7-1 Laurel vs. 10-2 Union City at Slippery Rock University, 2 p.m.

7-3 Ligonier Valley vs. 5-1 Chestnut Ridge at Mt. Aloysius, Cresson, 1:30 p.m.

Class A

7-1 West Greene vs. 10-1 Cambridge Springs at Slippery Rock University, noon

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .