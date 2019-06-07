Softball semifinal sites, times: WPIAL teams 1 victory away from PIAA finals

By: Chris Harlan

Friday, June 7, 2019 | 11:22 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield pitcher Callie Sowers celebrates after the final out of a PIAA Class 6A quarterfinal against McDowell Thursday, June 6, 2019, at North Allegheny High School.

Hempfield is one win away from its fourth consecutive appearance in the state softball championships.

The Spartans already knew who they’d play in the semifinals.

Now they also know where.

Hempfield (18-6) will face District 3 champion Central Dauphin (23-2) at St. Francis University in Loretto at 4 p.m., Monday.

Four WPIAL teams already have secured spots in the state semifinals. Three more will try to join them Friday.

All semifinals are Monday.

Class 6A bracket

7-1 Hempfield (18-6) vs. 3-1 Central Dauphin (23-2) at St. Francis University, 4 p.m.

2-1 Hazleton vs. 1-3 Spring-Ford (24-1) at Patriots Park, Allentown, 5 p.m.

Class 5A bracket

7-3 Penn-Trafford (21-2) vs. 3-2 Donegal (24-2) at Mt. Aloysius College, 2:30 p.m.

1-1 West Chester East (24-2) vs. 3-3 Lampeter Strasburg (27-1) at Avon Grove HS, 3 p.m.

Class 4A bracket

7-2 Mt. Pleasant (19-1) vs. 7-1 Elizabeth Forward/10-1 Grove City at TBD*

2-2 Honesdale vs. 3-3 West Perry (22-5) at Central Columbia HS, 3 p.m.

*Elizabeth Forward (18-3) and Grove City (16-5) play a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Slippery Rock University

Class 3A bracket

9-1 Clearfield (12-9) vs. 6-1 Bald Eagle Area (21-3) at Mt. Aloysius College, 5 p.m.

11-1 Pine Grove (26-0) vs. 4-1 Bloomsburg (17-8) at Drifton Softball Complex, Hazleton, 4 p.m.

Class 2A bracket

7-2 Frazier (19-4) vs. 7-1 Laurel/9-1 Cranberry at TBD*

3-1 Susquenita (19-6) vs. 3-2 Brandywine Heights (16-9) at Lebanon Valley College, 4 p.m.

*Laurel (21-2) and Cranberry (14-5) play a quarterfinal at noon, Friday at Slippery Rock University

Class A bracket

9-1 Dubois Central Catholic vs. 7-1 West Greene/9-2 Clarion at TBD*

11-1 Williams Valley (25-2) vs. 3-1 Millersburg (18-4) at Lebanon Valley College, 2 p.m.

*West Greene (20-4) and Clarion play a quarterfinal at 2 p.m., Friday at Slippery Rock University.

Tags: Elizabeth Forward, Frazier, Hempfield, Laurel, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford, West Greene