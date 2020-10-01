Spectators again restricted at high school sports but Gov. Wolf says ‘stay tuned’

By:

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 2:24 PM

Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review Fans maintain social distancing at Russ Grimm Field on September 25, 2020 for Southmoreland vs. Mt Pleasant varsity football.

Tight gathering limits on high school football games, volleyball matches and all other fall sports are back in place after the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily restored the restrictions Thursday.

However, Gov. Tom Wolf indicated he might release new guidelines that would increase those limits above the 250 individuals outdoors and 25 indoors.

“We’re back to the 250,” Wolf said, but added: “I’m working right now with school districts and others to do what we can to recognize the context that we’re different in every community.”

Wolf was answering questions at an unrelated press conference. Asked what this court decision means for schools planning to admit more than 250 individuals on Friday night, Wolf said: “You’ll have to stay tuned.”

“We’re working on it as we speak,” he said. “Today is Thursday.”

House Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny/Westmoreland, said last week the governor might be willing to adopt a percentage-of-capacity plan for interscholastic sports. The PIAA without success had previously asked Wolf to allow up to 25% of a facility’s capacity.

The governor’s latest guidelines for school sports, last updated Sept. 2, said: “All sports-related activities must adhere to the gathering limitations set forth by the Governor’s Plan for Phased Reopening (25 or fewer people for indoor activity, 250 or fewer people for outdoor activity) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law.

“All individuals present at the facility at which such activities are held count towards gathering limitations and must comply with face covering order and social distancing guidelines.”

PIAA associate executive director Melissa Mertz said Thursday the PIAA’s legal team was reviewing the appeals court’s decision.

This story will be updated.

Gov. Tom Wolf says his gathering limits are back in place for interscholastic sports but says “stay tuned.” #HSSN #PIAA #WPIAL pic.twitter.com/UOY4Da3mYI — Chris Harlan (@CHarlan_Trib) October 1, 2020

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .