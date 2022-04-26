Springdale softball takes advantage of Leechburg miscues, holds off late rally

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 8:10 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Springdale pitcher Alexis Hrivnak (32) and her battery mate, catcher Bri Thompson, are greeted by coach Anthony Pototo as they come off the field after the bottom of the fifth. Hrivnak gave up four hits, walked three and struck out 16 as the Dynamos topped Leechburg, 4-3, in a Section 3-1A clash Monday at Gilpin Leechburg Park.

The Leechburg and Springdale softball teams ended long weather-related layoffs Monday with the resumption of a Section 3-A rivalry that has produced its fair share of close and competitive outcomes.

The contest at Leechburg-Gilpin Park — the first this season between the Dynamos and Blue Devils — was no exception.

Springdale led by four runs in the sixth inning and withstood a Leechburg rally to close out a 4-3 victory.

“The one thing with this team is that we are very positive and upbeat, no matter what the situation is,” said senior pitcher and cleanup hitter Alexis Hrivnak, who gave up four hits and three walks while striking out 16. The Pitt-Johnstown commit also went 1 for 3 and scored what turned out to be the winning run as part of a three-run sixth.

“We’re always teaching our younger girls that it’s so important to stay up and stay focused the whole game,” Hrivnak said. “It is our energy that pushes us through, especially in games like these. We knew Leechburg wasn’t going to quit, but we did what we needed to do to get the win.”

Springdale, which hadn’t played a complete game since beating section foe Ellis, 16-0, on April 4, improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the section. The Dynamos started a game against St. Joseph and were leading when the game was suspended.

“With all the bad weather and the practices in the gym and everything like that, it felt really good to be out here playing again,” said Springdale coach Anthony Pototo, who will guide his team into a home matchup with Northgate on Wednesday.

Leechburg (3-3, 3-1) played for the first time since beating St. Joseph, 13-3, in section play April 12.

Blue Devils starting pitcher, veteran Anna Cibik, retired the first 11 Springdale batters before Bri Thompson singled with two outs in the fourth. Hrivnak then grounded to third, and a throwing error on the play allowed Thompson to come around and score.

Singles from Ashlyn Ferderbar, Hrivnak and Holly Ihnat, combined with a pair of Leechburg errors, plated three more runs in the top of the sixth for a 4-0 advantage.

All four Springdale runs were unearned. Cibik, like Hrivnak, finished with four hits given up. She walked one and struck out 10.

Leechburg’s rally in the bottom of the sixth began when Tatum Verner, the No. 2 batter in the Leechburg order, drew a one-out walk.

Cibik then doubled home Verner to get the Blue Devils on the board. Bella Vozar tripled, and Falyn Verner singled. Both drove in runs.

Grace Richards drew a walk to put runners on first and second with still just one out. But Hrivnak and the Dynamos defense shut the door on the Blue Devils comeback. Hrivnak struck out Danica Sopcak and inducted a Laney Aul pop up to third baseman Emily Wihelm.

Leechburg had one more chance in the bottom of the seventh, but Hrivnak and her defense retired the Blue Devils in order.

“Leechburg is never going to quit,” Pototo said. “They are going to play all seven innings. They are a good team that is going to show it year in and year out. They made a run at us, but we were able to weather the storm. When their batters started to string some hits together (in the sixth), I went out to the mound and looked at all of the girls, and there were no worries or fear. They were still confident.”

Vozar reached base in all three of her plate appearances.

In addition to her sixth-inning triple, she was hit by a pitch leading off the second. She was the only one of the first 12 Blue Devils batters to reach against Hrivnak, who struck out the other 11.

Vozar broke up Hrivnak’s no-hitter with a two-out double in the fourth.

Springdale and Leechburg rematch May 5 at Springdale. The Blue Devils play at Riverview on Wednesday before hosting a doubleheader against Ellis on Friday.

“We expected a close and competitive game, and it could’ve gone either way,” Leechburg coach Debbie Young said. “When we look at the scorebook, those four unearned runs hurt. We told the girls before the game that the team with the least errors was the one who would most likely win the game, and it proved to be true.

“But we’re still in pretty good shape, and the girls will benefit from a close game like that. We need a little bit more work in the batter’s box, and we have a few things to clean up, but we’re coming along. I just wish we could’ve played a game or two last week. I think we were on a roll. It was hard to be off and then, bam, right into a game like this.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

