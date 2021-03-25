Status of OLSH’s state championship opponent in question
Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 12:05 PM
HERSHEY — The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys basketball team might not have a championship opponent when the Chargers arrive in Hershey.
OLSH is scheduled to play Constitution in the PIAA Class 2A final at 2:30 p.m. Friday, but a covid-19 case has the Philadelphia school’s availability in question, PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said.
Constitution has no positive cases but Old Forge, the team it defeated in the semifinals, does. So, the PIAA is awaiting a decision from Constitution school administrators: Will they play or must they quarantine?
The PIAA around noon Thursday was anticipating a decision shortly. Every school has its own individual health and safety plan for athletics.
Lombardi said OLSH was urged to delay its travel to Hershey, but the Chargers chose to leave as planned.
This story will be updated.
