Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson becomes 9th WPIAL passer with 7,000 career yards

By:

Sunday, October 13, 2019 | 4:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox quarterback Eric Wilson throws a pass during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 in McKees Rocks.

Sto-Rox’s Eric Wilson topped 7,000 career passing yards on Friday night, becoming only the ninth quarterback in WPIAL history to reach the milestone.

Wilson has 7,095.

The senior leads the WPIAL this season with 2,377 yards, an average of 297 yards per week.

He threw for 346 yards on Friday, moving him ahead of former Montour quarterback Dillon Buechel on the WPIAL all-time passers list. Buechel graduated with 6,899 yards in 2012. Wilson also threw six touchdowns Friday as Sto-Rox defeated Bishop Canevin, 68-0.

To reach 7,000 yards, Wilson had 3,003 as a junior, 970 as a sophomore and 745 as a freshman.

His yardage last season set a WPIAL regular-season record that he could challenge again this year. With two regular-season games remaining, he’s on pace for 2,971 yards — 32 yards off last year’s record total.

Sto-Rox (8-0) leads the Class A Big Seven with games ahead against Laurel (5-3) and Imani Christian (0-8).

— — —

WPIAL CAREER PASSING YARDS

Yards, Name, School, Senior year

11,084 Brett Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2014

8,816 Brady Walker, Gateway, 2017

8,509 Lenny Williams, Sto-Rox, 2013

8,476 Tyler Bradley, OLSH, 2018

8,202 Phil Jurkovec, Pine-Richland, 2017

7,619 Ben DiNucci, Pine-Richland, 2014

7,452 Drew Saxton, South Fayette, 2017

7,162 Christian Brumbaugh, South Fayette, 2010

7,095 Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox, 2019

6,899 Dillon Buechel, Montour, 2011

6,741 Adam DiMichele, Sto-Rox, 2003

6,573 Andrew DiDonato, South Fayette, 2005

6,501 Rob Kalkstein, Gateway, 2009

6,010 Luke Getsy, Steel Valley, 2001

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Sto-Rox