The Birdie crowing about perfect start to A-K Valley football season

Thursday, September 17, 2020 | 5:45 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg and quarterback Dylan Cook made The Birdie look good with their win over Greensburg Central Catholic in Week 1.

Last week: 8-0 (100%)

Season: 8-0 (100%)

Nothing is unbearable as The Birdie a week after he goes perfect with his picks.

“I told you guys, I’m the best there is and it showed in Week 1,” he squawked during the weekly sports meeting with chip crumbs spitting out the side of his mask.

He was right. The Birdie had picked every A-K Valley game right in Week 1 of the season. He even called Leechburg beating Greensburg Central Catholic.

“Man, those Blue Devils finally did me right for once,” he said.

The Birdie has had his perfect weeks in the past, but even as he reaches old age, he’s out to prove he isn’t a one-hit wonder in 2020 and Week 2 definitely presented some challenges.

“Mars-Highlands is a tough one,” he screeched.

“Then you have Burrell-East Allegheny,” he squawked.

“The Indiana-Plum game is tough. Are the Mustangs for real this season?”

The longtime high school football predictor moaned and groaned over his Week 2 selections as he walked throughout the Valley News Dispatch office.

“At least some things are back to normal,” a nearby stringer said.

Here are the Birdies’ Week 2 picks.

Mars (1-0) at Highlands (1-0)

Running back Teddy Ruffner has carried the load for the Fightin’ Planets, so the question is if a talented Highlands line can stop the Mars triple-option attack. I think so. Highlands, 21-14

Indiana (0-1) at Plum (1-0)

The Mustangs showed their ability to score in several ways in Week 1. That continues on Friday. Plum, 28-7

Knoch (0-1) at Greensburg Salem (0-1)

Both teams suffered a Week 1 loss, so who comes out of this one with their first win of the season? Look for Greensburg Salem to emerge victorious behind an Alex Briggs rushing attack. Greensburg Salem, 21-0

Derry (0-1) at Deer Lakes (0-1)

The Trojans played a tough North Catholic team in Week 1, but they’ll see a better matchup in Week 2 against the Lancers. Both are going through rebuilding phases, but I’ll take the Trojans. Derry, 14-0

Burrell (1-0) at East Allegheny (1-0)

Get your popcorn ready, this one should be exciting. Two high-powered offenses do battle, so the question will be which defense steps up most. East Allegheny 35-28

Valley (0-1) at North Catholic (1-0)

No brainer. The Trojans take down the Vikings handily. North Catholic, 42-7

Clairton (1-0) at Leechburg (1-0)

With their win over then-No. 3 Greensburg Central Catholic, the Blue Devils proved they belong in the conversation. But Clairton is a whole different monster. Clairton, 42-35

Apollo-Ridge (1-0) at Freeport (1-0)

A nonconference A-K Valley matchup we love to see. The Vikings had a big win in Week 1, and they are poised for a historic season. Logan Harmon and Co. rush to a big victory. Apollo-Ridge, 28-0

Franklin Regional (0-1) at Fox Chapel (0-1)

Both teams had rough starts and are looking to bounce back. I’ll take Zidane Thomas and the Fox Chapel running game. Fox Chapel, 14-7

Jeannette (0-1) at Riverview (0-1)

The Jayhawks faced Clairton in Week 1, hence their loss. Don’t expect two straight losses. Jeannette, 35-7

Springdale (1-0) at Bishop Canevin (1-0)

Riding high off their Week 1 win over rival Riverview, the Dynamos will look to continue their success with the return of junior quarterback Legend Ausk. Springdale 21-10

Kiski Area (0-0) at Connellsville (0-1)

The Cavaliers are chomping at the bit to start their season, and it will show Monday. Running back Kenny Blake will lead the way. Kiski Area, 28-14

