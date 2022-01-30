Thiero scores 40, leads undefeated Quaker Valley to comeback win vs. Highlands

Saturday, January 29, 2022 | 7:57 PM

Ray Fisher | For the Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Adou Thiero was selected as his team’s MVP against Highlands in the PBC Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Montour.

Highlands was looking to spill Quaker Valley from the undefeated ranks Saturday afternoon, building up a 19-point lead at one juncture.

But the Quakers took the lead for the first time with 3 minutes left in the game and went to 14-0 on the season with an 83-75 victory.

Senior Adou Thiero scored 40 points, including 18 in the wild fourth quarter in which Quaker Valley outscored the Golden Rams, 31-15, in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club showcase at Montour High School.

Highlands led, 33-14, with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the second quarter and held a 43-31 halftime advantage.

“Coming into halftime, we figured out that they were just killing us on the boards,” Thiero said. “We figured get rebounds and just get to the hoop and finish, and we did that the whole second half. We just had to want it more than them.”

Thiero added 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and eight steals. The 6-foot-6 senior was 20 of 25 from the foul line, hitting seven straight at one point of the fourth quarter.

“He stepped up today and played like a senior,” said Quakers coach Mike Mastroianni of Thiero. “He’s played in a lot of games. Any time you can get a lead, you want to put the ball in his hands. He’s actually got us there making some tough shots. He’ll probably tell you he should have got 50. He left a lot out there. A lot of our other guys made a lot of stops for us. I just thought our fight was better in the second half.”

For Highlands (12-5), it was a fabulous start with all five starters scoring within the first four minutes. Cam Reigard took a pass from Carter Leri and fired in a 3-pointer with 27.5 seconds to go in the first quarter — part of a 12-0 surge — to put the Golden Rams up, 28-14.

A putback off Jimmy Kuntz’s fingertips gave Highlands the 33-14 advantage. The Golden Rams didn’t commit a turnover until the 6:28 mark of the second quarter.

‘They definitely upped the pressure on us like we talked about and, definitely, our youth showed,” said Highlands coach Corey Dotchin. “It was another learning experience, and we had three sophomores on the court for most of that time and it’s part of learning. This is what we want to do during the season, challenge ourselves.”

Highlands have lost five games this season – with three coming at Montour. The other two were in a holiday tournament. In the past 13 years, Highlands has lost five of six games there.

It looked like it would be Highlands’ day, however, as the third quarter ended with Reigard taking a long shot that hit the rim twice and fell through at the buzzer to put Highlands up, 60-52.

Marcus Frank, another 6-6 senior for the Quakers, had 26 points, 10 rebounds and a block.

Highlands was led by Kuntz with 22 points. Braydn Foster had 17, seven in the first quarter. Reigard added 13 points.

