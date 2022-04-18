This week on Trib HSSN for April 18-23, 2022

By:

Sunday, April 17, 2022 | 8:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Nate Nolan is tagged out after driving in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning against South Fayette on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in North Fayette.

You don’t have to search high or low for your tasty treats of high school sports broadcasts this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have plenty of post-holiday treats, including video and audio action in WPIAL baseball and softball, district boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse.

Plus, we begin our district diamond updates with three new Rebel Yell podcasts dedicated to WPIAL baseball and softball.

Monday, April 18

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Hampton at Plum at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Ambridge at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, April 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly baseball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Peters Township at Bethel Park at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Blackhawk at Montour at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Hopewell at Ellwood City at 4:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Yough at Charleroi at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Central Catholic at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Thomas Jefferson at Connellsville at 4 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: South Fayette at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Montour at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Hopewell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, April 20

WPIAL Baseball — Video Stream: South Fayette at Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball – Western Beaver at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 4 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Frazier at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, April 21

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Uniontown at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 4 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Video Stream: Shaler at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, April 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: The weekly softball interview and update on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Charleroi at Monessen at 4 p.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – California at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Quaker Valley at North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, April 23

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Ringgold vs. Beaver at 10 a.m. on Mon Valley Independent Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com