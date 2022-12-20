This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 19, 2022
By:
Monday, December 19, 2022 | 2:25 PM
‘Tis the season for holiday hoops on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week.
Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast schedule:
Monday, Dec. 19
District 6 girls basketball – Homer-Center at United, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1
District 6 girls basketball – River Valley at Marion Center, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3
Tuesday, Dec. 20
WPIAL girls basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL boys basketball – Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WISR-AM 680
WPIAL boys basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL boys basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3
WPIAL boys basketball – Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
Wednesday, Dec. 21
WPIAL boys basketball – Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050
District 6 girls basketball – Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WQMU-FM 92.5
WPIAL wrestling – Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McGuffey Sports Network
Thursday, Dec. 22
WPIAL boys basketball – Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Connellsville Sports Network
WPIAL boys basketball – Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL girls basketball – Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McKeesport Sports Network
