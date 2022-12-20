This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 19, 2022

By:

Monday, December 19, 2022 | 2:25 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars’ Olivia Donnelly scores past Kiski Area’s Cora Coleman during the fourth quarter of their game on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Kiski Area High School.

‘Tis the season for holiday hoops on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week.

Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast schedule:

Monday, Dec. 19

District 6 girls basketball – Homer-Center at United, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 girls basketball – River Valley at Marion Center, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WLCY-FM 106.3

Tuesday, Dec. 20

WPIAL girls basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL boys basketball – Chartiers Valley at Knoch, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WISR-AM 680

WPIAL boys basketball – Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball – Kiski Area at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL boys basketball – Fort Cherry at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

Wednesday, Dec. 21

WPIAL boys basketball – Butler at Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 girls basketball – Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL wrestling – Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McGuffey Sports Network

Thursday, Dec. 22

WPIAL boys basketball – Canon-McMillan at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and Connellsville Sports Network

WPIAL boys basketball – Gateway at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL girls basketball – Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and McKeesport Sports Network