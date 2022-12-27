This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 26, 2022

By:

Monday, December 26, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Cooper Rankin drives past Carlynton’s Chase Jones Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Franklin Regional High School.

Before ringing in the new year, get ready for a week of holiday hoops tournaments and wrestling action on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week, along with the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament.

Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 27

WPIAL boys basketball – Central Florida Christian vs. Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL boys basketball – Imani Christian at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. TribHSSN.TribLive.com and North Allegheny Sports Network

Wednesday, Dec. 28

WPIAL boys basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL boys basketball – Hickory at Trinity, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL boys basketball – Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. TribHSSN.TribLive.com and North Allegheny Sports Network

Thursday, Dec. 29

WPIAL boys basketball – Hiller Holiday Tournament third-place game at Trinity, 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL boys basketball – Hiller Holiday Tournament championship game at Trinity, 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL boys basketball – Lincoln Park at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM-590, WMBS-FM 101.1

High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals and consolations, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

Friday, Dec. 30

High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament semifinals and consolations, 9:30 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament finals and consolation finals, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL boys basketball – West Philadelphia at Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM-590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL boys basketball – Bethel Park at Butler, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3