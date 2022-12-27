This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 26, 2022
By:
Monday, December 26, 2022 | 10:17 PM
Before ringing in the new year, get ready for a week of holiday hoops tournaments and wrestling action on the TribLive High School Sports Network.
WPIAL and District 6 basketball will be on Trib HSSN this week, along with the prestigious Powerade Wrestling Tournament.
Here’s a look at this week’s broadcast schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 27
WPIAL boys basketball – Central Florida Christian vs. Butler at North Allegheny, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3
WPIAL boys basketball – Imani Christian at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. TribHSSN.TribLive.com and North Allegheny Sports Network
Wednesday, Dec. 28
WPIAL boys basketball – Albert Gallatin vs. Canon-McMillan at Trinity, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL boys basketball – Hickory at Trinity, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL boys basketball – Franklin Regional at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. TribHSSN.TribLive.com and North Allegheny Sports Network
Thursday, Dec. 29
WPIAL boys basketball – Hiller Holiday Tournament third-place game at Trinity, 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL boys basketball – Hiller Holiday Tournament championship game at Trinity, 3 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL boys basketball – Lincoln Park at Laurel Highlands, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM-590, WMBS-FM 101.1
High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals and consolations, 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
Friday, Dec. 30
High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament semifinals and consolations, 9:30 a.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
High school wrestling – Powerade Wrestling Tournament finals and consolation finals, 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WJPA-AM 1450
WPIAL boys basketball – West Philadelphia at Laurel Highlands, 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WMBS-AM-590, WMBS-FM 101.1
WPIAL boys basketball – Bethel Park at Butler, 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3
