This week on Trib HSSN for week of Jan. 30, 2023

By:

Sunday, January 29, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Steel Valley’s Makhai Valentine dunks on a breakaway during the first half against Deer Lakes on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Deer Lakes High School.

We say so long to January and hello to both February and the “Stretch Run” of the 2022-23 high school basketball season this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has a week full of WPIAL and District 6 boys and girls high school basketball to go along with the week-long WPIAL team wrestling playoffs.

HSSN also is home for several PIHL hockey games and a district boys and girls swimming and diving meet.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with the boys and girls basketball players of the week and hoops teams of the week podcasts, as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only on The Network.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Jan. 30

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Butler at Norwin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Armstrong at Mars at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Avonworth at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Bishop Canevin at Union at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Washington at Chartiers-Houston at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Homer-Center at West Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Boys Basketball – United at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Preliminary Round: Valley vs. Jefferson-Morgan at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Moon at Montour at 9:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Jan. 31

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Moon at North Hills at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy at 5 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Latrobe at McKeesport at 5:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Steel Valley at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Bentworth at Carmichaels at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Butler at New Castle at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Hampton at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Greensburg Salem at Knoch at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Beaver at Blackhawk at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Yough at Washington at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Kiski Area at 5:30 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Albert Gallatin at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Girls Basketball – Marion Center at United at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Beaver at North Catholic at 9:20 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Feb. 1

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Video Stream 3A First Round: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner at Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A First Round: Trinity vs. Hempfield at 6 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A First Round: Kiski Area/Penn-Trafford winner at Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A First Round: Franklin Regional at Connellsville at 6 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A First Round: Plum vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(if Waynesburg Central or North Allegheny wins in first round) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Plum/North Allegheny winner vs. Bethel Park/Fox Chapel/Waynesburg Central winner at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com or audio only on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(if Trinity or Peters Township win in first round) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: Trinity/Hempfield winner vs. Peters Township/Butler winner at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

(if Canon-McMillan wins in first round) WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: Norwin/Latrobe winner vs. Kiski Area/Penn-Trafford/Canon-McMillan at 6 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – 3A Quarterfinals: Pine-Richland/West Allegheny winner vs. Franklin Regional/Connellsville winner at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Swimming & Diving – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Feb. 2

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: McKeesport at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Yough at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at East Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Eden Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 6:15 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Central Valley at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey – Video Stream: Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Feb. 3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Moon at Chartiers Valley at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Shaler at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Allegheny at West Mifflin at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Franklin Regional at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Gateway at 7:30 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon at 7:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Wheeling Central Catholic at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: South Park at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Sewickley Academy at Laurel at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Propel Braddock Hills at Bishop Canevin at 5:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Western Beaver at Union at 7:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – North Allegheny at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Connellsville at Bethel Park at 7:30 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Knoch at Indiana at 7:30 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and WISR-FM 107.5

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Northgate at Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460 and WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Chartiers-Houston at Fort Cherry at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

District 6 Girls Basketball – Homer-Center at Marion Center at 7:15 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

Saturday, Feb. 4

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Video Stream Class 3A Championships TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Team Wrestling Playoffs – Video Stream Class 2A Championships TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at North Catholic at 1:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Basketball – Cumberland Valley at North Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Basketball – Video Stream: Berlin Brothersvalley at Bishop Canevin at 9:30 a.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com