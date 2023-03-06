This week on Trib HSSN for week of March 6, 2023

By:

Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 7:21 PM

LMK Media Zach Howard (right) and his Pine-Richland teammates take on Seneca Valley in the PIHL Penguins Cup quarterfinals Monday.

We all take a deep breath with the completion of the WPIAL basketball, wrestling and swimming championships. Now our attention turns to the PIHL Penguins Cup hockey postseason and the PIAA basketball and wrestling playoffs this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of the PIHL high school hockey playoffs with nine quarterfinals contests.

We will also have the tipoff to the Road to Hershey and the PIAA boys and girls basketball state playoffs along with the 2023 PIAA 3A and 2A individual wrestling championships from Hershey.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts with our boys and girls basketball Players of the Week and hoops Teams of the Week podcasts as well as WPIAL basketball section updates only here on The Network.

Sunday, Mar. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Monday, Mar. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Upper St. Clair at Central Catholic at 7:20 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 3A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Cathedral Prep at North Allegheny at 8:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream 2A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Franklin Regional at South Fayette at 9:10 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Mar. 7

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Thursday, Mar. 9

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Quaker Valley at Fox Chapel at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream A Penguins Cup Quarterfinals: Shaler at Greensburg Salem at 7:15 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs – Video Stream Division 2 Quarterfinals: Carrick at Deer Lakes at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Preliminaries and First Round at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Preliminaries and First Round at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Mar. 10

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 6A First Round: Manheim Township at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A First Round: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Wilmington at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 3A First Round: Waynesburg Central vs. Mercyhurst Prep at 6 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Chartiers-Houston at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Burgettstown at United at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 or WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Uniontown at Berk Catholic at 6 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Laurel Highlands at Clearfield at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Hickory at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, Mar. 11

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 3A First Round: Westmont-Hilltop at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Playoffs – 2A First Round: Serra Catholic at United at 4 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 or WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 5A First Round: Northern York at McKeesport at 2 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Conneaut at North Catholic at 2 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Playoffs – 4A First Round: Knoch at Punxsutawney at 3 p.m. on WISR-AM 680, WISR-FM 107.5

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Semifinals at 9 a.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 2A Championships: Consolation and Championship Finals at 2 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Individual Wrestling Postseason – Class 3A Championships: Consolation and Championship Finals at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 and on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com