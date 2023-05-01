This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 1, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 9:21 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Anthony Mengine (14) and his Pine-Richland teammates will face rival North Allegheny on Monday and Thursday this week.

If Mother Nature turns the hose off, we will have key district baseball and softball to kick off a busy month on the diamonds this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our coverage of WPIAL softball and baseball as section action begins to wind down.

We also have some WPIAL boys and girls district lacrosse and boys volleyball coverage.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts continue swing in spring with another baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts, as well as updates from around the WPIAL diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, May 1

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Laurel Highlands at Uniontown at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Riverside at Neshannock at 4:30 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Highlands at West Mifflin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Seton LaSalle at Waynesburg Central at 4:15 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Connellsville at Peters Township at 4:30 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, May 2

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Greensburg Central Catholic at Serra Catholic at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Uniontown at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Carmichaels at West Greene at 4 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Connellsville at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball – Burgettstown at Bentworth at 4 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

Wednesday, May 3

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball – Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 4

WPIAL Baseball – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan at 1 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 5

WPIAL Softball – Video Stream: Fort Cherry at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 5:15 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com