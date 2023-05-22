This week on Trib HSSN for week of May 22, 2023

By:

Sunday, May 21, 2023 | 8:44 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Justin Weaver and his Norwin teammates will play North Allegheny in the WPIAL quarterfinals Monday.

The postseason action really heats up in baseball, softball, lacrosse and boys volleyball as we head into a holiday weekend this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN continues our exclusive coverage of WPIAL baseball with the quarterfinals and semifinals, softball with the final four, boys and girls lacrosse with the semifinals and championships and boys volleyball with the semifinals and finals.

Plus, the Rebel Yell podcasts continues to go yard in postseason coverage with baseball and softball Players of the Week and Teams of the Week podcasts as well as playoff bracket updates from around the WPIAL diamonds only here on The Network.

Monday, May 22

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Softball Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Quarterfinals: Hempfield vs. Norwin at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Quarterfinals: Norwin vs. North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: Peters Township vs. Penn-Trafford at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: Upper St. Clair vs. Bethel Park at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: Fox Chapel vs. Shaler at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Quarterfinals: South Fayette vs. Plum at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Quarterfinals: Latrobe vs. Chartiers Valley at 4 p.m. on LHTC Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Quarterfinals: Hampton vs. Montour at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Mohawk vs. East Allegheny at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Shenango vs. Avonworth at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Quarterfinals: Neshannock vs. Yough at 7 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Riverview vs. Seton LaSalle at 1:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Quarterfinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Serra Catholic at 4 p.m. on MVI Media and on OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Sewickley Academy vs. Union at 2 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Rochester vs. Eden Christian Academy at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Quarterfinals: Carmichaels vs. California at 6:30 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — 6A Quarterfinals: Mt. Lebanon vs. Seneca Valley at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — 6A Quarterfinals: Butler vs. Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on WBUT-AM 1050, WBUT-FM 97.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — 4A Quarterfinals: Indiana vs. Blackhawk at 6:30 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — 2A Quarterfinals: South Side vs. Burgettstown at 1 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com (audio only)

Tuesday, May 23

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Butler/Canon-McMillan winner vs. Norwin/North Allegheny winner at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley winner vs. Hempfield/Pine-Richland winner at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Semifinals: Peters Township/Penn-Trafford winner vs. Upper St. Clair/Bethel Park winner at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Semifinals: South Fayette/Plum winner vs. Fox Chapel/Shaler winner at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Semifinals: North Catholic/Hopewell winner vs. Indiana/Blackhawk winner at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Latrobe/Chartiers Valley winner vs. Hampton/Montour winner at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Neshannock/Yough winner vs. Shenango/Avonworth winner at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Mohawk/East Allegheny winner vs. Freeport/Riverside winner at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Ligonier Valley/New Brighton winner vs. Riverview/Seton LaSalle winner at 6:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: South Side/Burgettstown winner vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart/Serra Catholic winner at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Bishop Canevin/Leechburg winner vs. Rochester/Eden Christian Academy winner at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Carmichaels/California winner vs. Sewickley Academy/Union winner at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Burrell vs. Avonworth at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Semifinals: Waynesburg Central vs. Southmoreland at 3 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Frazier vs. Carmichaels at 3 p.m. on Greene Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Chartiers-Houston vs. Union at 6 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs — 3A Semifinals: Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 24

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Pine-Richland vs. Seneca Valley at 7 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 6A Semifinals: Norwin vs. Hempfield at 2 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Semifinals: South Fayette vs. Armstrong at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 5A Semifinals: Trinity vs. Shaler at 6 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WJPA-AM 1450 (audio only)

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Belle Vernon vs. Elizabeth Forward at 3 p.m. on MVI Media at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 4A Semifinals: Chartiers Valley vs. Montour at 5 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Neshannock at 3 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Laurel at 5 p.m. on Lawrence County Sports Net at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 25

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs — Video Stream 3A Championship: TBD on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Championship: TBD on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 26

No broadcasts

Saturday, May 27

