This week on Trib HSSN for week of Oct. 10, 2022

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 9:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Reston Lehman celebrates after defeating South Fayette, 42-28, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Peters.

As the leaves are changing and the regular season in all the WPIAL high school sports winds down, HSSN cranks up the coverage this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 7, with 34 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

With only a week left in the soccer regular season and two weeks in girls volleyball, HSSN has plenty of WPIAL action from both sports Monday through Saturday.

We also continue our coverage of WPIAL regular-season field hockey.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 7 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Oct. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast (Video Stream): Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball (Video Stream): Mt. Lebanon at Bishop Canevin at 7:15 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Rebel Yell Podcast (Video Stream): Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey ((Video Stream)): Blackhawk at North Catholic at 9:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball (Video Stream): Mars at North Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball (Video Stream): Cornell at Bishop Canevin at 7:15 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball (Video Stream): Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Rebel Yell Podcast (Video Stream): Preview of Week Seven of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer: West Mifflin at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 13

WPIAL Girls Volleyball: Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer: Belle Vernon at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 14

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Pine-Richland at Shaler at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Hempfield at Franklin Regional at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Plum at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Blackhawk at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): East Allegheny at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Central Catholic at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Gateway at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com AND (Video Stream) at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Latrobe at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Mars at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Highlands at Kiski Area at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Avonworth at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Knoch at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Riverside at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Western Beaver at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Keystone Oaks at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): South Side at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Avella at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Carmichaels at California at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Beth-Center at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: North Allegheny at Norwin at 7 p.m. and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football: Plum at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1 and on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football: Laurel Highlands at Trinity at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football: Central Valley at Ambridge at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football: Indiana at Hampton at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football: Fort Cherry at Cornell at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football: Bentworth at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show: Live (Video Stream): Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football (Video Stream): Portage at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football: Marion Center at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football: River Valley at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football: Cambria Heights at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football: Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

District 10 Football: Erie Cathedral Prep at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

Saturday, Oct. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast (Video Stream): Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Seven

WPIAL Football (Video Stream): Valley at Shady Side Academy at 2:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer: Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 10 a.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com