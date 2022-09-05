This week on Trib HSSN for week of Sept. 5, 2022

Sunday, September 4, 2022 | 9:27 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review McKeesport senior Ahmir Culmer is wrapped up by Penn-Trafford senior defensive back Tommy Kalkstein for minimal gain during the first half on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Warrior Stadium in Harrison City.

With opening weekend of the high school football season in the rearview mirror, we extend the scholastic sports menu this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio coverage of Week 2, with nearly 30 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

HSSN has WPIAL girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer and field hockey, along with coverage of slow-pitch softball and the debut of high school water polo.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with the Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 2 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Sept. 5

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Freeport at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Northgate at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Water Polo – McDowell at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week Two of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Shady Side Academy at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Chartiers-Houston at Waynesburg Central at 7:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 8

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Video Stream: Ellwood City at Mohawk at 7:30 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Peters Township at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 9

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Central Catholic at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Sto-Rox at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Burrell at Valley at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Pine-Richland at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on KDKA-AM 1020, KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Gateway at North Hills at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Hempfield at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Aliquippa at North Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Armstrong at New Castle at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McGuffey at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Mohawk at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Monessen at Frazier at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Rochester at New Brighton at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Carmichaels at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McDowell at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Trinity at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Franklin Regional at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Shady Side Academy at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Beth-Center at Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Video Stream: United Valley at West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Cambria Heights at River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

City League/District 10 Football – Brashear at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 9 Football – Redbank Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 10

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Two

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Clairton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Video Stream: Charleroi at McGuffey at 1 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Video Stream: Charleroi at McGuffey at 3 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Sept. 11

High School Slow Pitch Softball – Bethel Park at North Allegheny in a doubleheader at 2 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com