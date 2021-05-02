This week on Trib HSSN: Week of May 3, 2021

Sunday, May 2, 2021 | 7:10 PM

The spring sports regular season continues to wind down as we open May with plenty of spring high school sports this week Trib High School Sports Network.

We welcome May with plenty of key WPIAL section baseball, softball, boys volleyball and boys and girls lacrosse with video and audio coverage from across the district.

We also continue our diamond editions of the Rebel Yell podcast with three new shows all here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, May 3

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Deer Lakes at Valley at 3:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Hempfield at Norwin at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Pine:Richland at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Plum at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Elizabeth Forward at Laurel Highlands at 4 p.m. on WMBS:AM 590, WMBS:FM 101.1

WPIAL Baseball: Southmoreland at Yough at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon at 4:15 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Carmichaels at Frazier at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, May 4

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL softball with spotlight on Upper St. Clair Panthers on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: To Be Determined at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Seneca Valley at Butler at 7:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: North Catholic at Knoch at 5:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Video Stream: Beth:Center at Carmichaels at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Hampton at Plum at 4 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Baseball: Laurel Highlands at Elizabeth Forward at 4 p.m. on WMBS:AM 590, WMBS:FM 101.1

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Butler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Keystone Oaks at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, May 5

WPIAL Baseball: Mars at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: McGuffey at Waynesburg Central at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Pine:Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Mars at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, May 6

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL baseball with spotlight on South Fayette Lions on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: North Hills at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Volleyball: Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse: Pine:Richland at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, May 7

WPIAL Baseball: Albert Gallatin at Uniontown at 4 p.m. on WMBS:AM 590, WMBS:FM 101.1

WPIAL Softball: Video Stream: Jefferson:Morgan at West Greene at 4 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: West Allegheny at Upper St. Clair at 4 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Pine:Richland at Hampton at 3:45 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Softball: Carlynton at Chartiers:Houston at 4:30 p.m. on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Lacrosse: Shady Side Academy at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Lacrosse: Franklin Regional at North Allegheny at 4:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, May 8

Rebel Yell Podcast: WPIAL baseball and softball week in review on TribHSSN.TribLive.com