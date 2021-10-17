This week on Trib HSSN: Week of Oct. 18, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 | 5:29 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Abigail Stager and her North Allegheny teammates face Butler on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com on Monday.

The stretch run of the fall high school sports season continues with pair of district playoff bracket unveiling shows this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has coverage video and audio coverage of Week 8 of the football season with 32 WPIAL, District 6, District 9 and District 10 high school football broadcasts on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage begins with the Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. and concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show. We also begin our exclusive coverage of the WPIAL boys and girls soccer and WPIAL girls volleyball playoffs with a pair of bracket-release shows. The soccer brackets are unveiled Wednesday, and the volleyball brackets show is Friday afternoon.

Plus, we have PIHL hockey and another set of Rebel Yell podcasts with a small school and big school preview of Week 8, then a recap from Friday’s action on Saturday.

Monday, Oct. 18

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Small school preview of the WPIAL football Week 8 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Upper St. Clair at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Butler at North Allegheny at 8 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey — Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 19

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Ambridge at New Castle at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Brentwood at North Catholic at 7:30 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Shaler at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Big school preview of the WPIAL football Week 8 schedule on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys and Girls Soccer Video Stream: Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m.on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer — Steel Valley at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey — Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 21

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Laurel at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 6:30 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball — Video Stream: Quaker Valley at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 22

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Video Stream: Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m.on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show — Video Stream: Trib WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Steam: Bethel Park at Moon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: South Fayette at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Fox Chapel at North Hills at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: North Catholic at Freeport at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Woodland Hills at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Shaler at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Central Valley at Avonworth at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Beaver Falls at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Northgate at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Broadcast Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 WPIAL Football — Hempfield at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football — Connellsville at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com WPIAL Football — West Allegheny at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 WPIAL Football — Trinity at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football — Hampton at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680 and on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Indiana at Mars at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3 WPIAL Football — Quaker Valley at Ambridge at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football — Beth-Center at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com Talk Show — Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJAS-AM 1320, WJPA-AM 1450, WKPL-FM 92.1, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WXJX-FM 98.7, WXJX-AM 910 District 10 Football — Franklin at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football — Muncy at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football — River Valley at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football — Penns Manor at United at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football — Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 23

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — Highlights and results from Friday’s WPIAL football games from Week Eight

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Baldwin at Central Catholic at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football — Video Stream: Riverview at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs — Video Stream: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — Video Stream: To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs — To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs — To Be Determined on TribHSSN.TribLive.com