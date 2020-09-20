This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

Sunday, September 20, 2020 | 9:59 PM

David Hague | Mon Valley Independent Thomas Jefferson’s Preston Zandier collides with Trinity Anthony Phillips on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

As summer turns to autumn, we celebrate with plenty of high school fall sports action this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We turn our attention to Week 3 of the high school football season with 37 video and audio broadcasts with a special Monday night edition, followed by games Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, HSSN begins our coverage with the Pregame Show from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and concludes with the WPIAL Socreboard Show sponsored by Comfort Keepers from 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

It’s another busy week of fall sports with plenty of WPIAL boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball coverage.

Plus, we have new Rebel Yell podcasts four times this week only here on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 21

WPIAL Football – Kiski Area at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Charleroi at McGuffey at 8 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Pine-Richland at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Southmoreland at McGuffey at 6 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 3 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Ringgold at 6 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin at 6 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 23

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Butler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 3 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Avella at West Greene at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – North Hills at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Eden Christian Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 25

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream GOW: Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Gateway at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on KDKA-AM 1020 and on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – South Fayette at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – North Allegheny at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon at 7:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Franklin Regional at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Upper St. Clair at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Fox Chapel at Moon at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Trinity at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Plum at Mars at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Armstrong at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Greensburg Salem at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Highlands at Hampton at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – North Catholic at East Allegheny at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mt. Pleasant at Southmoreland at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: New Brighton at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Neshannock at Freedom at 7:30 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Frazier at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Washington at Chartiers-Houston at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Charleroi at Waynesburg Central at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Shady Side Academy at Sto-Rox at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Leechburg at Springdale at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Rochester at Burgettstown at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Carmichaels at Bentworth at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – California at Mapletown at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – Homer-Center vs Marion Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Saltsburg at Blairsville at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Purchase Line at Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Mount Union at West Branch at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Punxsutawney at DuBois at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 3 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

TALK SHOW – Lutcher Ford Lincoln Indiana County Coaches Show at 8 a.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Kiski Area at Penn Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Connellsville at West Allegheny at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Beaver at Seton LaSalle at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Butler at Erie at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Fox Chapel at North Allegheny at 5:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Trinity at Thomas Jefferson at 10 a.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Carlynton at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Sept. 27

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with Shatori Walker-Kimbrough on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Slow Pitch Softball – Ellwood City at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com