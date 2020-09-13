This week’s Trib HSSN broadcasts

Sunday, September 13, 2020 | 9:45 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Peters Township’s Donovan McMillon, a Florida commit, goes through drills during workouts Thursday, Aug.20, 2020, at Peters Township High School.

The high school fall sports season kicks into full gear this week on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have the debut of WPIAL boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball and field hockey.

We turn our attention to Week 2 of the high school football season with 36 video and audio broadcasts kicking off Thursday and continuing through Saturday.

Plus, we have new Rebel Yell podcasts four times this week only on Trib HSSN.

Monday, Sept. 14

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Greensburg Salem at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Hempfield at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Plum at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 2 small school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball – Live Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Charleroi at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Sept. 16

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Springdale at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Slow Pitch Softball – Ellwood City at North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Sept. 17

Rebel Yell Podcast – WPIAL football Week 2 big school preview on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Mohawk at Neshannock at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Aquinas Academy at Bishop Canevin at 7:30 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Mt. Pleasant at McGuffey at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Penn-Trafford at North Allegheny at 7 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Sept. 18

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Pregame Show at 6 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

HSSN Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Scoreboard Show presented by Comfort Keepers at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WJAS-AM 1320, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1, WJPA-AM 1450, WHJB-FM 107.1, WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480, WISR-AM 680, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WMBA-AM 1460, WKPL-FM 92.1, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream Game of the Week: Penn-Trafford at Peters Township at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seneca Valley at Hempfield at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Baldwin at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Penn Hills at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio on KDKA-AM 1020

WPIAL Football – Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on WJAS-AM 1320

WPIAL Football – Bethel Park at Gateway at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Gators Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Latrobe at Mt. Pleasant at 7 p.m. on WCNS-FM 97.3, WCNS-AM 1480

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: New Castle at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Trinity at 7 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Ringgold at Laurel Highlands at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

WPIAL Football – West Mifflin at Belle Vernon at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107.1

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Mars at Highlands at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Knoch at Greensburg Salem at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Indiana at Plum at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Hampton at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the Hampton Talbots Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Blackhawk at Central Valley at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WKPL-FM 92.1

WPIAL Football – Ambridge at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Laurel at Beaver Falls at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – McGuffey at Charleroi at 7 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3 and on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Chartiers-Houston at Beth-Center at 7 p.m. on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Waynesburg Central at Washington at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Mapletown at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Jefferson-Morgan at Avella at 7 p.m. on Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

High School Football – Erie McDowell at Butler at 7 p.m. on WBUT-AM 1050

District 6 Football – West Shamokin at Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Blairsville at Northern Cambria at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Marion Center at Purchase Line at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 6 Football – Moshannon Valley at West Branch at 7 p.m. on WPHB-AM 1260

District 9 Football – Moniteau at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Sept. 19

Rebel Yell Podcast – Scores and standout performances from Week 2 of the WPIAL football season on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: West Allegheny at Shaler at 1 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Western Beaver at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and on WMBA-AM 1460

WPIAL Football – Jeannette at Riverview at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Live Video Stream: Springdale at Bishop Canevin at 7 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Live Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at Albert Gallatin at 6:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson at 12:30 p.m. on the Thomas Jefferson Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Live Video Stream: Winchester Thurston at Bishop Canevin at 12 p.m. on the Bishop Canevin Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Soccer – Norwin at North Allegheny at 3 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer – Shaler at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey – Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny at 5 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, Sept. 20

Rebel Yell Podcast – Best of the Century visit with Shatori Walker-Kimbrough on TribHSSN.TribLive.com